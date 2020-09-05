Ridgefield Theater Barn Presents 'Live from Ballard Park' Concert

The concert takes place Thursday, September 17th at 7 pm.

Ridgefield Theater Barn will present Live from Ballard Park: A concert of light and love for the community Thursday, September 17th at 7 pm!

Made possible with generous support from RKE Productions, this is a free concert, but donations are encouraged to help the theater get ready for re-opening in late fall. You can make a donation when you reserve your 'pod' at the park and you will also have the opportunity via text-to-donate during the show. The Theater Barn is using the excellent model developed by CHIRP, which includes all Covid-19 protocols to ensure that everyone's participation is safe.

Featuring some of the best voices and stage personalities in the Fairfield and Westchester County theatre communities including, Shawn Tyler Allen, Anya Caravella, Zully Ramos, Everton Ricketts, Dany Rousseau, Steffon Sampson, Jess Smith, Michael Valinoti, and Jeffery Albanesi, as well as a special performance by RTB Kids Shayne Dwy, Charlotte Purcell, and Maddie Close, all accompanied by the exceptional Lisa Riggs Hobbs, the evening will be a night of song to uplift and entertain the Barn's beloved Ridgefield community. With Pamme Jones and Duane Lanham hosting, it's certain the trademark RTB personality will be on full display! The concert will also be livestreamed on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube for you to enjoy at home, if you're not comfortable venturing out at this time.

In addition, there will be a pre-show episode of Duane Lanham's "6 O'Clocktails" and if you want to join in, ingredients for the cocktail and "mocktail" will be emailed to concert registrants in advance. As with CHIRP concerts, you should bring your own chairs, food & drink. Gates will open at 5:30 pm, and only those that have registered will be granted admission. Masks are required and social distancing must be observed at all times except when guests are seated in their pod.

Although the concert is free, and walk-in space may be available, registration is strongly recommended and must account for all people in your party. Covid-19 Risk acknowledgment is required as part of the reservation process. Pods come in space for up to 2, 4, 8, and 10 and cannot be combined, so reservations should be made accordingly.

Reserve tickets now here!

