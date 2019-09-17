Review Roundup: What Did Critics Think of BRIGHT STAR at The Opera House Players?

At long last Bright Star has opened at The Opera House Players! Find out what the critics had to say!

The Opera House Players presents Bright Star at the Enfield Annex (Formerly Fermi High School) 124 N Maple St, Enfield CT 06082, September 6th-23rd (Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm). The Opera House Players is the first community theater in Connecticut to present Bright Star.

Inspired by a real event and featuring the Grammy-nominated score by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell, Broadway's Bright Star tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and '40's. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past - and when she finds has the power to transform both their lives. The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, Bright Star is as refreshing genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

This production of Bright Star features a cast of local actors with director John Pike, musical direction by Kim Aliczi, and choreography by Hannah Gundersheim.

Read the reviews below!

Joseph Harrison, BroadwayWorld: As the first community theatre production of BRIGHT STAR in Connecticut, the Opera House Players' production shines. It is the perfect piece for a troupe like OHP and they do a fantastic job with it. Martin and Brickell's music is lively and memorable, and the story is captivating and entertaining. John Pike's direction is solid, and he uses the full breadth of the Enfield Annex stage to tell this tale. From an acting point of view, everyone shines, especially the leads. Ms. Wadleigh delivers a young, naive, and hopeful Alice in her early days and contrasts that with a jaded, guarded, and bitter Alice in her later years. Her voice is a good match for the bluegrass score and she handles each of her numbers very well.

Michael J. Moran, In the Spotlight: Musical highlights include: Koehler's exhilarating "Bright Star," celebrating Billy's literary ambitions; Wadleigh's hopeful "Sun Is Gonna Shine," as Alice leaves her rural home for college; and Rosenstein's shattering "Heartbreaker," after Jimmy Ray receives tragic news from his father. Kim Aliczi's six-piece orchestra is a true bluegrass band, featuring Ann-Marie Messbauer on fiddle, Tim Maynard on banjo, and Ron Calabrese on guitar and mandolin. Even their "Entr'acte" is stunning.

Tim Leininger, Journal Inquirer: Wadleigh and Rosenstein in particular are a fantastic pair. Both have great voices and Wadleigh adequately carries the weight of the show through both timelines. I would have liked to see Rosenstein be a little bigger in his actions, but it was a relief to see a community theater actor not default to broad indicating actions that many under-trained actors tend toward.

Photo Credit: Mike Druzolowski

