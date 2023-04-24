Review: MEAN GIRLS at WESTHILL HIGH SCHOOL

How far would you have gone to be one of the cool kids in high school? That's the theme of Mean Girls, which is running now through April 22 only.

The timing of this show couldn't be better as a new group of eighth graders will soon leave middle school and start high school in late summer. The anxiety of going to a new school, a bigger school, getting more challenging assignments, meeting new people, worrying about whether your clothes are the right clothes, and, above all, trying to fit in is daunting.

In the case of Cady Heron (played by MadisonElizabeth Anderson), it's even more challenging because until high school, she was home schooled in Kenya by her parents who are biologists. She was totally unprepared for cliques and backbiting, but she wanted to fit in and make new friends. Damian Hubbard (Teo Boruchin) and Janice Sarkisian (Julieta Kuri) immediately approach her and take her under their wings. They warn her about the kids to avoid and the ones she should seek. But she is drawn towards Regina George (Kristina DeLelle), the self-appointed queen bee and her drones, Gretchen Weiners (Lauren Bin) and Karen Smith (Grace Gerard). And then there's Regina's ex-boyfriend, Aaron Samuels (Niko Rinaldi), whom she meets in Ms. Norbury's (Daria DiMattia) AP Calculus class. Kevin G. (James Kolman), impressed with Cady's knowledge of math, invites her to join the other Mathletes (Riley Sargent and Blake Chakrin). Gretchen warns Cady that joining them would be social suicide and Janice warns her that Regina is an "Apex Predator."

Consider the pot stirred and starting to bubble over. Cady ignores the warnings and badmouthing, backstabbing, and revenge rear their ugly heads. She lies to her parents about not being able to go with them on a trip and she invites a few people to a "small" party. Needless to say, it turns out bigger thanks to individuals who invited their friends on social media, but Regina was not invited. When she finds that out, as well as that she was gaining weight from the Kälteen Bars Cady gave her, she wants revenge. She releases copies of the Burn Book, which has some very unflattering and even dangerous claims, including one about Ms. Norbury's being a drug pusher. During a required assembly about the Burn Book, Ms. Norbury tries to get everyone together and make apologies. Regina storms out and is struck by a passing bus. This makes Cady realize the damage she has done and makes amends.

It's so important that your teenager see Mean Girls. They will no doubt be more comfortable with the idea of transitioning to high school or changing schools. People can redeem themselves. And once they go to their high school reunions, they will realize that they did indeed fit in and people liked them.

The show is long but moves quickly. The rest of the cast - Claire Chasanoff, Isla Cruze, Tamara Segal, Ava Sanchez, and Elijah Donahue as understudies and ensemble, and Sophia Massone (Mrs. George), Kyle Rogers (Mr. Duval and Marymount 3) Erin Pacifico (Mrs. Heron and Grace A.), Paul Ferris (Shane Oman/Mr. Buck and Marymount 2), Mahathi Uppuluri (Taylor W. and Marymount Captain), Aniesha Ludger (Caitlyn C.), Meghan McLaughlin (Rachel H.), Greenley Laskso (Sonja A. and Caroline K.), Keylly Garcia (Dawn S. and Mathlete Coordinator), Madison Cabanas (Lizzie T.), Zoe Diamond (Glenn Coco, Marymount 1 and Teary Girl), Quentin Boyd (Tyler K. and Christian), and America Laist (French Teacher and Sophie K.) give off a lot of energy on Westhill's huge stage. Carly Jurman's choreography was terrific and used Westhill's exceptionally large stage to its advantage.

There is a remarkable orchestra led by the dynamic and enthusiastic conductor Blair Roberts. Samantha Nieves on flute, Matthew DiLorenzo on clarinets, Samuel Devin on the soprano and alto saxophones, Charles DiLorenzo on tenor and baritone saxophones, Joe Sabia on trumpet and flugelhorn, Callie Morson on trumpet, Dr. Fernando Jiminez on trombone and bass trombone, Clio Jais and Emma Henning on guitars, Lindsay Rosenberg on bass, Steve Musitano on drums, Michael Wyatt on percussion, and Dawn Marie Conroy and Patti O'Meara on keys.

Behind the scenes costume designer Grace Tolla and tech crew members Brian Brown, Jacob Harkins, Alexandra Morgan, Jasmine Joseph, Henri Martinex Sots, Marcelo Melgar, Mituna Robertstad, Jerome Smith, Malcolm Fenster, David Morocho, Rafaele Lorfino, Jade Moore, Angel Alba, and Nickesia Whyte. This huge cast and crew were guided by Director Cienna Johnson, Stage Manager Lana Busch, Vocal and Music Director Devin Mitchell, Tech Director Mat DiGiovanna, Lighting Designer and Technician Jackie Cabrero, Sound Designer and Technician Will Kenner, and Set Designers Mat DioGiovanna and Jesse Glaude, with help from the tech crew. Word has it that the whole production was done in a relatively short time by producers Nicole Veach and the Northstart Parent Production Group. You wouldn't know it because it is an excellent show. Tina Fey (original story), Jeff Richmond (music), and Nell Benjamin (lyrics) would be proud of this production.

Some of the cast members are planning to pursue careers in the performing arts, so this is a great time to see them. Surely you want to be able to say one day, "I remember seeing So and So when he or she was still in high school. I knew he or she would make it big!" Stamford has two other opportunities for students to perform in front of live audiences. Each summer is the Summer Youth Theater at Curtain Call and each December is the Stamford All-School Musical. Both have featured some of these players.

For tickets, visit www.westhilltheater.org. Westhill High School is located at 125 Roxbury Road, just off Long Ridge Road in Stamford.

Fun fact about Westhill High School. The recently released Disney film, Chang Can Dunk was filmed at Westhill, which became Cresthill in the movie. The movie producers kept the purple and gold school colors, but changed the name of the teams from The Vikings to the Dragons. That movie was also about the angst of being a high school student and it also had a nice ending.