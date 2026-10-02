Tony Shalhoub and Wendie Malick to Star in Reading of PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE

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Westport Country Playhouse will celebrate the 100th playreading in its 20-year-old Script in Hand series on Monday, October 5, at 7 p.m., with a reading of the new work, “Portrait of a Woman in Repose.” The play explores themes of art, memory, survival, and the enduring effort to restore what has been lost. Wendie Malick and Tony Shalhoub will headline the cast, with additional casting to be announced. “Portrait of a Woman in Repose” is written by Nicky Glossman and directed by James Glossman.

“Portrait of a Woman in Repose” is set in restoration France, 1818. What begins as a simple job of art conservation brings Madame Anne Dulac, newly returned from exile, together with Jean Howlitz, a former painter with a complicated past, and Roderick Calley, the quick-witted man charged with managing her affairs. As the restoration unfolds, all three find themselves reckoning with the past and with the new world they have somehow managed to survive.

Funny, moving, and constantly surprising, “Portrait of a Woman in Repose” is a tour-de-force for three veteran actors about art, memory, survival, and what it means to restore what has been lost. Cast members are Wendie Malick and Tony Shalhoub, with another to be announced.

Wendie Malick is an award-winning actor, best known for her television roles as Nina Van Horn on “Just Shoot Me!,” Victoria Chase on “Hot in Cleveland,” and, most recently, Dr. Julie Barham on Apple TV+’s “Shrinking.” Films include “The American President,” “Racing Stripes,” “Adventureland,” and “7000 Miles.”

Tony Shalhoub is a Tony Award, Golden Globe Award, and four-time Emmy Award-winning actor with a diverse and extensive resume. Recently, he returned to the iconic role of the beloved obsessive-compulsive detective Adrian Monk in Peacock’s critically acclaimed “Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie,” receiving Best Actor in a Limited Series or Television Movie nominations from the SAG and Critics' Choice Awards. On the Broadway stage, Shalhoub starred in “The Band's Visit,” as well as Arthur Miller’s “The Price,” and has also worked extensively in film and television.

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