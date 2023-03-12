Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn

Review: AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at Ridgefield Theater Barn

The production is scheduled to continue to run through Saturday, April 1.

Mar. 12, 2023  

On Saturday, March 11, 2023, I had the pleasure of experiencing one of my favorite annual theater traditions in seeing AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 at the Ridgefield Theater Barn in Ridgefield, CT. This annual event is a new series each year of original one act plays, mostly in the comedy genre, and always done extremely well by a very talented cast. Seven total one acts were performed this year, with no intermission. The prop and scene changes, during the blackouts, between each one act were smooth and efficient. This was a packed house in an intimate setting. The cast enters and exits through the center aisle of the audience. The walls of stage left and stage right are visible to the audience. Every audience member seemed to be highly entertained.

Each year, I highlight my favorites od the one acts. While acting talent was shown by every cast member of every one act, this year, I found that my favorite two one acts were the final two that were performed. They are Rugby's Angels and Stealing a Kiss.

Rugby's Angels is written by Joe Carlisle and directed by David Fritsch. It is a play within a play, or more accurately, an audition within a play. The playwright and director is performed by Mark Hankla. He is auditioning two actresses who are phenomenally performed by Pamme Jones and Angie Joachim, both in terms of their actual roles, and in terms of the roles their characters are auditioning for within the play. The stage chemistry between Pamme Jones and Angie Joachim is very tight, as they play off each other extremely well. Their characters have a unique dynamic where neither is the "straight man," but both are over-the-top, in a deliberately farcical way, both with heavy New Yawk accents that they flawlessly maintain throughout the entire act. The lines for the play within the play are amusing, especially with the accents. The auditioning actresses provide suggestions to the playwright who is auditioning them, regarding potential changes to the script, trying to make the lines and characters more realistic and more suited to themselves. The playwright accepts some of their ideas for changes, but rejects others. After the actresses have spent some time auditioning, they find out that the premise behind what they were auditioning for is not what they had originally thought. Rather, the playwright had a second project in mind. After he explains the second project, though, the actresses realize that it is too similar to Charlie's Angels, so they make some comical suggestions to make the similarities less overt. The back and forth with the actresses, juxtaposed with the playwright's reactions, make for excellent comedy!

Stealing a Kiss is written by Laurie Allen and directed by Linda Seay. It is set at a bus stop. Stephanie Hepburn is wonderful at playing the role of a widowed senior citizen who is sitting at the bus stop with an umbrella, trying to be cordial and respectful, yet with a "not interested" vibe to a widowed senior citizen brilliantly performed by Larry Greeley who sits down beside her and initiates a conversation. The lines and delivery are brilliantly written and performed. Both characters are very likable, to the point in which the audience hopes to see them both get together, but are not sure if they would, since the woman is not responding well to the man's clear attempt at picking her up. It starts to rain. Lighting designer Mark Hankla and sound designer Addis Engel combine their talents with light board operator Bob Ottulich and sound board operator Marie Ottulich to effectively create the appearance and sound of rain. The shape of the stage, with the visible side walls helps create the illusion that both cast members are immersed and surrounded by that rain. Will they get together? Come to the show and find out!

For mature audiences, I highly recommend AN EVENING OF ONE ACTS 2023 which is scheduled to continue to run through Saturday, April 1. For times and tickets, please go to https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2230052®id=60&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fridgefieldtheaterbarn.org%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.




Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13 Photo
Torrington Symphony Orchestra Presents COME BACK TO SORRENTO, May 13
The Torrington Symphony Orchestra will present Come Back to Sorrento in the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre, Saturday, May 13 at 7:30 pm. Conducted by Maurice Steinberg, featuring Italian composers, melodies and more with vocal selections.   The Torrington Symphony Orchestra was founded in 1961 and has been an active part of the musical community ever since.
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell Photo
Review: The Tony Award-Winning Musical HADESTOWN Stuns At The Bushnell
The national tour of the much-lauded Hadestown is playing at the Bushnell in Hartford through March 12, and this production is nothing short of stunning.
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Childrens Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manches Photo
UPCYCLED CINDERELLA - An Imaginative Children's Show is Coming to Little Theatre of Manchester
AN IMAGINATIVE CHILDREN'S SHOW UPCYCLED CINDERELLA is coming to Little Theatre of Manchester on April 22!
Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premier Photo
Creative Teams Set for Goodspeed Musicals 2023 Season Featuring SUMMER STOCK World Premiere & More
Two-time Tony Award-winning Goodspeed Musicals has announced the music, choreographer and director teams for its 2023 season productions at the Goodspeed Opera House.

From This Author - Sean Fallon


Review: DOUBT at Castle Craig PlayersReview: DOUBT at Castle Craig Players
March 5, 2023

On Saturday, March 4, 2023, I had the pleasure of seeing DOUBT, yet another first-rate performance by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT.  I had previously seen the movie in 2009, but I must say that this play, which originally pre-dates the movie, is far better, especially with this cast!  The play is written by John Patrick Shanley and brilliantly directed by Oliver Kochol who brings out the best in this stellar cast whose stage chemistry with each other is so strong that every interaction feels real!
Review: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret TheatreReview: THE UGLY DUCKLING at Downtown Cabaret Theatre
January 8, 2023

This comedic musical stage adaptation of a classic children’s story has been brilliantly written and directed by Andrea Pane, who also performs in it, showing that in addition to his already well established versatile first-rate acting, he is also phenomenally gifted as a playwright and as a director.
Review: A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE at Fairfield Center StageReview: A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE at Fairfield Center Stage
December 11, 2022

On Saturday, December 10, at 8:00 PM, I had the pleasure of seeing one of my absolute favorite annual shows, A CHRISTMAS CAROL EXPERIENCE, as put on by Fairfield Center Stage. This annual production is easily the show that I talk up the most frequently during the year, every year. I am also excited that it has returned to the Burr Mansion, where it originally was performed, and where I feel it fits the best! Fairfield Center Stage has successfully repeated the groundbreaking excellence that I experienced for the first time back on December 22 of 2018.  This is a show I have subsequently enjoyed every year since then!
Review: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD at Castle Craig PlayersReview: EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD at Castle Craig Players
December 4, 2022

On Saturday, December 3, 2022, I had the pleasure of seeing EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD, which is easily the funniest stage comedy I have seen in the last three years!  It is yet another first-rate Christmas comedy production performed by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT.  EVERY CHRISTMAS STORY EVER TOLD is a hilarious satirical farce written by Michael Carleton, James Fitzgerald, and John K. Alvarez.  It is brilliantly directed by Bobby and Carleigh Schultz.  It stars the highly talented trio of Chris Brooks, Rick Bennett, and Bobby Schultz. 
Review: CALIFORNIA SUITE at Castle Craig PlayersReview: CALIFORNIA SUITE at Castle Craig Players
October 16, 2022

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, I had the pleasure of seeing Neil Simon’s CALIFORNIA SUITE as performed by the Castle Craig Players at the Almira F. Stephan Memorial Playhouse in Meriden, CT. CALIFORNIA SUITE is different from a typical Neil Simon play in that rather than being one continuous story, it is four separate playlets that have three things in common: location, location, and location. Some audience members may be familiar with this concept in that it was used in A.R. Gurney’s The Dining Room. In CALIFORNIA SUITE, the location is not a dining room, but in Suite 203 & 204 in the Beverly Hills Hotel, a hotel that incidentally has lousy room service, but an entertaining cleaning staff.
share