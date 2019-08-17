Registration Now Open For Playhouse Theatre Academy's Introduction To Improvisation For Adults

Whether you dream of performing, want to be a better public speaker, or just want to impress your friends at the next cocktail party, Introduction to Improvisation is for you. Come learn the basics of improvisational theater and have fun doing it. Discover how to actively listen, create stories, and to avoid common thoughts and communication patterns. This class will focus on the fundamental principles of improvisation with emphasis on scene building skills and having fun.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

About the instructor: Claire Zick moved to West Hartford from Seattle where she was an ensemble member at Unexpected Productions, Seattle's first and most reputable improv theater company. She performed weekly in Seattle Theatresports™ and long-form shows such as HAROLD, SPOKEN, BLANK SLATE, FAKESPEARE, THE MELANIE GAME, CAMPFIRE, A(N) IMPROVISED CHRISTMAS CAROL, BLACK-EYED BLONDE, IMPRESSIONISTIC HORROR, and improvised versions of movie genres. She was also the Assistant Artistic Director and only female member of Sisters of Sal, a long-form improvisational comedy troupe that won Seattle Cage Match and performed with Ryan Stiles. She has studied improv at Unexpected Productions, Magnet Theater, and UCB Theatre. Her instructors have included Randy Dixon, Matt Smith, Jill Farris, Armando Diaz, Christian Capozzoli, Keith Johnstone and Mick Napier. Locally, she has been seen in VANITIES, ISN'T IT ROMANTIC, ARSENIC AND OLD LACE and LEND ME A TENOR as well as other scripted and improv productions in theaters around the state.

Introduction to Improvisation for Adults is an 8-week class for ages 18 and up, and will meet on 9/9, 9/16, 9/23, 9/30, 10/7, 10/14, 10/21, and 10/28. Students will share their work on the final day. Cost of semester is $240.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is located at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, 224 Farmington Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105. Here you will find plenty of off-street parking, beautiful waiting areas, and dedicated teaching studios. The 224 EcoSpace in conveniently located (.5 miles from The Mark Twain House), providing easy accessfrom all areas of Greater Hartford and beyond: just 2.1 miles from Playhouse on Park; .3 miles from the I-84 W Sigourney St exit; 1 mile from I-84 E Sisson Ave. exit. The building is set back behind the parking lot and is purple in color! Parking is on the West Side. Enter through the East Side entrance.

For more information, call Playhouse on Park's box office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit http://playhouseonpark.org/web2/education_ImprovClasses.html.





