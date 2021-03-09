Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The first workshop, a musical theater workshop, 45 Minutes from Broadway, celebrates the show tunes of George M. Cohan.

Mar. 9, 2021  

Registration Is Now Open For Theater Barn Kids' Spring Workshops

The Ridgefield Theater Barn is launching three unique workshops this spring as part of their popular kids' program. Miss Stacie and Miss Anya, Program Director and Program Musical Director respectively, have put together an engaging and dynamic curriculum to adjust to the demands of Covid-19, and the Theater Barn will once again utilize their "outdoor learning annex," a fresh-air, socially-distanced extension of the Barn for these workshops that will run from April to June.

The first, a musical theater workshop, 45 Minutes from Broadway, celebrates the show tunes of George M. Cohan and students will work on their acting, singing, and dancing skills while getting a glimpse into the "golden age" of musicals. There are two separate classes (one for grades 3-5, the other for grades 6-9) that will end with a showcase-style performance outdoors.

The second workshop (also two separate classes for grade 3-5 and 6-9), 20 Plays in 20 Minutes, is a great opportunity for kids to play a variety of characters and improve their comedic skills. In this race against the clock to perform 20 plays in 20 minutes, students will work in small groups to create hilarious short skits and scenes.

Finally, exploring some of the best-loved movie musicals from the Golden Age to the present time through lively class discussion and singing activities, The Best of Broadway is targeted to middle school grades and will provide solo opportunities to those interested, performed socially-distanced outdoors and onstage for the class.

Space in all workshops is extremely limited and anyone interested is encouraged to register soon. Discounts are available when registering multiple children or multiple workshops. For more information and to register, please visit www.ridgefieldtheaterbarn.org


