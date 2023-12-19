Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's New Winter Programs

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Connecticut Awards

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a wide variety of programming this winter in Simsbury, CT, West Hartford, CT, and beyond!

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer a wide variety of programming this winter in Simsbury, CT, West Hartford, CT, and beyond!

In addition to Playhouse Theatre Academy's teaching facilities at Simsmore Square (Simsbury) and Congregation Beth Israel (West Hartford), classes will be offered through the Mandel JCC of Greater Hartford and AHM Youth & Family Services in Hebron, CT. To learn more, visit Click Here

Playhouse Theatre Academy's winter session will include programming for kids and teens, with age groups ranging from 6-17 (grades K-12). Registration is open for all classes, including ACTING UP (grades 3-8), PITCH PERFECT: SWIFTIES (grades 3-8), BAKING UP A SCRIPT - Virtual Class (ages 13-17), UPSIDE-DOWN FAIRY TALES (grades K-2) MUSICAL THEATRE CABARET grades 3-8), ACTING THE SONG (grades 3–11), MINI PRODUCTION: THE CREATIVE WORLD OF Shel Silverstein (grades 3-8), SKETCH COMEDY (grades 8-12), BROADWAY BOUND (options for grades K-2 and 3-4).

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities in Hartford and Simsbury, CT. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through their affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction. 

For more information about Playhouse Theatre Academy, including pricing and registration form, please visit Click Here or call 860-523-5900 x16.


