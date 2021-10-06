Register Now For Playhouse Theatre Academy's ADVANCED YOUNG ACTORS Class

Playhouse Theatre Academy will offer ADVANCED YOUNG ACTORS, starting November 4, and running for 24 weeks. This class is geared towards the process of putting together a script and a performance utilizing the fundamentals of acting.

Students will create, rehearse, and perform an original one-act piece that culminates in an end of year performance. They will be challenged and grow their skills in this advanced option, where they make the play their own! The class will be held on Thursdays from 4:30 - 5:30pm, November 4 - May 12 at the 224 EcoSpace in Hartford, CT.

Playhouse Theatre Academy, managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

Need-based scholarships are available; information provided upon request. To register, learn more about programming, or for more information including pricing, please visit the Education tab on www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.