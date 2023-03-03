Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Regina Taylor's CROWNS: A GOSPEL MUSICAL to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester in August

Crowns weaves together compelling stories and glorious gospel music in a joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing!

Mar. 03, 2023  

Regina Taylor's CROWNS: A GOSPEL MUSICAL to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester in August

Little Theatre of Manchester will present Crowns, written by Regina Taylor, directed by Rae Janeil, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.

The production will run August 4 - 20
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM
Sundays at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $23 - $35
Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For Tickets call 860-647-9824 or visit CROWNS

Crowns tells the story of Yolanda, a young woman transplanted from Brooklyn to live in South Carolina with her grandmother, Mother Shaw. Surrounded by a circle of powerful women, Yolanda learns the "hat queen rules", awakening in her a deep sense of who she is and where she comes from. Crowns weaves together compelling stories and glorious gospel music in a joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing!




The Mark Twain House and Museum Announces New Exhibition: For Business Or Pleasure? Twains Photo
The Mark Twain House and Museum Announces New Exhibition: 'For Business Or Pleasure? Twain's Summer Sojourns'
The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, CT announced today the opening of a new exhibition entitled For Business or Pleasure?: Twain's Summer Sojourns. The comprehensive exhibit will focus on the Clemens family's American summer vacations and the diverting aspects of Gilded Age leisure and travel.
The Met Opera Live in HDs LOHENGRIN Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse Photo
The Met Opera Live in HD's LOHENGRIN Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin makes its triumphant return to the Met Opera's stage after 17 years. The Ridgefield Playhouse will host a Live in HD screening on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.
Photos: Final Weekend to See ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan Photo
Photos: Final Weekend to See ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan
See photos of Town Players of New Canaan's production of Ordinary People.
Town Players of New Canaans ORDINARY PEOPLE Raises $18,000 To Support Local Mental Health Photo
Town Players of New Canaan's ORDINARY PEOPLE Raises $18,000 To Support Local Mental Health Program
As its compelling live theatre production of Ordinary People comes to a close this weekend, Town Players of New Canaan has announced that its benefit performance of the show on Saturday, Feb. 25, raised $18,000 to support the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program.

More Hot Stories For You


The Mark Twain House and Museum Announces New Exhibition: 'For Business Or Pleasure? Twain's Summer Sojourns'The Mark Twain House and Museum Announces New Exhibition: 'For Business Or Pleasure? Twain's Summer Sojourns'
March 3, 2023

The Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford, CT announced today the opening of a new exhibition entitled For Business or Pleasure?: Twain's Summer Sojourns. The comprehensive exhibit will focus on the Clemens family's American summer vacations and the diverting aspects of Gilded Age leisure and travel.
The Met Opera Live in HD's LOHENGRIN Comes To The Ridgefield PlayhouseThe Met Opera Live in HD's LOHENGRIN Comes To The Ridgefield Playhouse
March 3, 2023

Wagner's soaring masterpiece Lohengrin makes its triumphant return to the Met Opera's stage after 17 years. The Ridgefield Playhouse will host a Live in HD screening on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 12pm as part of the FirstLight Home Care Classical Series, underwritten by Liz & Steven Goldstone, and Sabina Slavin, and with support from Whistle Stop Bakery.
Photos: Final Weekend to See ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New CanaanPhotos: Final Weekend to See ORDINARY PEOPLE at Town Players of New Canaan
March 2, 2023

See photos of Town Players of New Canaan's production of Ordinary People.
Town Players of New Canaan's ORDINARY PEOPLE Raises $18,000 To Support Local Mental Health ProgramTown Players of New Canaan's ORDINARY PEOPLE Raises $18,000 To Support Local Mental Health Program
March 2, 2023

As its compelling live theatre production of Ordinary People comes to a close this weekend, Town Players of New Canaan has announced that its benefit performance of the show on Saturday, Feb. 25, raised $18,000 to support the New Canaan Urgent Assessment Program.
Jeremy Jordan to Perform at the Shubert Theatre in JuneJeremy Jordan to Perform at the Shubert Theatre in June
March 2, 2023

Tony and Grammy-nominee Jeremy Jordan is coming to Shubert Theatre for a one-night-only concert on Friday, June 9, 2023.
share