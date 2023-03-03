Regina Taylor's CROWNS: A GOSPEL MUSICAL to be Presented at Little Theatre of Manchester in August

Little Theatre of Manchester will present Crowns, written by Regina Taylor, directed by Rae Janeil, adapted from the book by Michael Cunningham and Craig Marberry.

The production will run August 4 - 20

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 PM

Sundays at 2:00 PM

Tickets: $23 - $35

Discounts for Seniors, Students, Military, and Groups

For Tickets call 860-647-9824 or visit CROWNS

Crowns tells the story of Yolanda, a young woman transplanted from Brooklyn to live in South Carolina with her grandmother, Mother Shaw. Surrounded by a circle of powerful women, Yolanda learns the "hat queen rules", awakening in her a deep sense of who she is and where she comes from. Crowns weaves together compelling stories and glorious gospel music in a joyous musical celebration of love and redemption that will make your spirit sing!