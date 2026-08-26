Randy Travis, Leon Etienne & More Set for September and Early October at Garde Arts Center

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The Garde Arts Center will present a varied lineup of film, music, comedy and magic throughout September, with additional special events featuring Randy Travis and a celebration of the venue's 1926 opening night set for early October.

The month begins Friday, September 11 with a screening of the 2006 film The Guardian, starring Kevin Costner and Ashton Kutcher. Presented as part of the Connecticut Maritime Heritage Festival, the film follows elite United States Coast Guard rescue swimmers and connects their modern-day work with the legacy of maritime lifesavers.

On Sunday, September 13, Beyond 1969 and BackTrax will share the stage for a night of classic rock and nostalgia. Beyond 1969 will pay tribute to music from the late 1960s and beyond, while Connecticut cover band BackTrax will perform a mix of familiar favorites and lesser-heard selections. The event will support Big Brothers Big Sisters.

Stand-up comedian Mike Hanley will take over the Oasis Room on Thursday, September 17 as part of the Comedy Craft Beer Tour. Hanley's credits include CBS's Funniest Comedians in Boston, Today and Good Morning America.

Illusionist Leon Etienne will bring Magic Rocks to the Garde on Saturday, September 26. The family-friendly show combines large-scale illusions, sleight of hand and comedy. Etienne has appeared on America's Got Talent, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Masters of Illusion and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

Singer-songwriter Felicia Rose will close out the month's programming on Sunday, September 27 in an afternoon performance presented by Mezza Stage + Studio. Rose will be joined by percussionists Tam Zezulka and Kevin Gallagher II of The Omies and Shakti Ma and the Rainbow Serpents. The event will also feature artist meet-and-greets and appearances by psychic mediums and readers.

Looking ahead to October, country music legend Randy Travis will bring The More Life Tour to the Garde on October 1.

On October 3, the venue will turn back the clock for A Night to Remember, a celebration recreating the glamour and spectacle of the Garde's original 1926 opening night.

The Garde Arts Center is located at 325 State Street in New London. Tickets and additional information are available through the venue.

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