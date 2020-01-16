ROMANCE DE LA GUITARRA Comes to the Hoffman Auditorium in the Bruyette Athenaeum

Romance de la Guitarra is a captivating concert lovingly conceived around the theme of Valentine's Day. The program features Spanish classical guitarist Daniel Salazar, his ensemble of international musicians, and special guest artists performing exhilarating rhythms and beautiful melodies for a special Valentine's Day program on Friday, Feb. 14, at the Hoffman Auditorium in the Bruyette Athenaeum, University of Saint Joseph at 8 p.m.

The program will include Daniel Salazar's traditional romantic Spanish guitar selections as well as his highly popular original compositions. This year, Daniel will present new musical explorations of romantic themes and songs from the emotional works of Italian film composer Ennio Morricone to the music of contemporary artists like Andrea Bocelli, Billy Joel, and Ed SHeeran. Keeping with this season's Autorino Center for the Arts theme of "Disruption," Daniel's program will inspire a thought-provoking appreciation of "romantic" music through new interpretations and arrangements.

Joining Daniel in this fascinating musical endeavor will be a remarkable group of special guests: Julliard-trained Classical crossover artist Jay Dref, whose passionate and transcendent voice forges deep, emotional connections with his audience; exciting young guitarist-vocalist John Paul Palace, who will bring his exuberant intensity to the stage; globe-trotting Japanese multi-percussionist Kan Yanabe, whose virtuosic playing encompasses styles from Brazil to the Middle East; and, lastly, a string section of top symphony players will bring an additional elegant element to the program.

They will all be joined by The Daniel Salazar Ensemble, an outstanding group of internationally renowned musicians: Esteban Arrufat from Puerto Rico, playing Latin Percussion; flautist Gonzalo Cortes from Chile; Eugenio Huanca from Chile, playing Andean instruments; Abraham Sanchez from Venezuela on keyboards; Edilio Bermudez from Venezuela on bass; and virtuosic guitarist Lorena Garay from Puerto Rico.

Daniel Salazar's style fuses the traditional Spanish guitar with contemporary and world music sounds as well as classical elegance. Known to Connecticut audiences for his highly popular Guitar Under the Stars concerts, this renowned musician has appeared in many prestigious international venues throughout the U.S., Latin America, and Europe.

Daniel is the recipient of several prestigious awards including a 2019 Proclamation for Artistic Excellence from Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, a 2018 Citation for Artistic Contribution from the State of Connecticut General Assembly, a 2017 Charter Oak Vision Award for the Arts, 2011 Public Service Award, a 2013 Official Citation from the State of Connecticut's House of Representatives for leadership in music and artistic vision, and a 2013 Proclamation from the Office of the Mayor, declaring "Daniel Salazar Day" in the of the City of Hartford. Daniel has also held the distinguished titled of United States Artistic Ambassador.

With his international performances, distinctive repertoire, dynamic original music, and arrangements of Spanish classics for guitar and orchestra, Daniel Salazar continues to expand the guitar's repertoire while introducing new audiences to the beautiful sound of the Spanish classical guitar.





