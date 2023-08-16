RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CONCERTS Come to Madison Lyric Stage

Performances run September 15-17.
POPULAR
Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present Climb Every Mountain: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein, September 15-17. In this salute to perhaps the greatest musical theater team of all time, musical selections from Carousel, Cinderella, Oklahoma, State Fair, South Pacific, The King & I, The Sound of Music and more will be offered.
Featuring a cast of 19, the concert will include well-known songs, such as Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’, Some Enchanted Evening, Younger Than Springtime, If I Loved You, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Shall We Dance, and many more!
“We have yet to present a full-length Rodgers & Hammerstein production, so we thought these concerts were a good way for us to take a first step toward perhaps producing these masterpieces of the musical theater,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage. “The individual songs are so glorious and beloved; we are sure they will make for a fun and festive song event for the whole family.”
Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329. Show times are Friday at 7:00, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m. Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.
Videos
|Oddfellows Fall Programs for Youth start September 16th
Oddfellows Playhouse Youth Theater (8/16-9/30)
|PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (2/23-3/10)
|Lewis Carroll’s ALICE'S ADVENTURES
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (4/26-5/12)
|NEW YORK GILBERT & SULLIVAN PLAYERS
Music Mountain (8/26-8/26)
|GREASE!
New Paradigm Theatre (8/18-8/19)
|The TOXIC AVENGER, the MUSICAL
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (10/13-10/28)
|GALVANIZED JAZZ BAND
Music Mountain (9/02-9/02)
|Colosseum Rome Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-4/12)
|Sarah Ruhls’ EURYDICE
Powerhouse Theatre in Waveny Park (6/07-6/23)
|Crowns
Little Theatre of Manchester (8/04-8/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You