RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN CONCERTS Come to Madison Lyric Stage

Performances run September 15-17. 

By: Aug. 16, 2023

 Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company on the Connecticut shoreline, will present Climb Every Mountain: An Evening of Rodgers & Hammerstein, September 15-17.  In this salute to perhaps the greatest musical theater team of all time, musical selections from Carousel, Cinderella, Oklahoma, State Fair, South Pacific, The King & I, The Sound of Music and more will be offered.  

Featuring a cast of 19, the concert will include well-known songs, such as Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’, Some Enchanted Evening, Younger Than Springtime, If I Loved You, You’ll Never Walk Alone, Shall We Dance, and many more!  

“We have yet to present a full-length Rodgers & Hammerstein production, so we thought these concerts were a good way for us to take a first step toward perhaps producing these masterpieces of the musical theater,” said Marc Deaton, artistic director of Madison Lyric Stage.  “The individual songs are so glorious and beloved; we are sure they will make for a fun and festive song event for the whole family.”

Tickets are $55 and can be purchased by visiting madisonlyricstage.org, or by calling 203-215-6329.  Show times are Friday at 7:00, Saturday at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. and Sunday at 4:00 p.m.  Performances will be held inside MLS’s brand-new enclosed tent on the grounds of the historic Deacon John Grave House located at 581 Boston Post Road in Madison.




