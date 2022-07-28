RING OF FIRE To Be Presented At The Ivoryton Playhouse in August

RING OF FIRE: THE MUSIC OF Johnny Cash runs through Sunday, September 11th, 2022 at the Ivoryton Playhouse. Performance times are Wednesday and Sunday matinees at 2:00 pm; evening performances are Wednesday and Thursday at 7:30 pm, Friday and Saturday at 8:00 pm.

The show takes its name from the title of one of the hit tunes of a Country Music icon - singer-songwriter Cash - but RING OF FIRE, conceived by William Meade and created by Richard Maltby Jr., is more than a biography of The Man in Black. Drawing from the incredible cache of Cash's songs, Meade and Maltby have crafted a musical mosaic of American experience.

This stunning, moving, uplifting musical that has played to sold-out houses across the country, as well as on international stages is opening at the Ivoryton Playhouse on August 11th. Maltby says, "It's about home and family and getting together and loving somebody, it's about what holds you together in the face of a hard life, it's about the really basic family values."

RING OF FIRE's song list includes more than two dozen of Johnny Cash's unforgettable hits: Folsom Prison Blues, Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down, A Boy Named Sue, Hey Porter, Daddy Sang Bass, I Walk the Line, I've Been Everywhere, The Man in Black, Big River, I Still Miss Someone, If I Were a Carpenter, Jackson and more.

The show is directed and choreographed by Sherry Lutken (The Porch on Windy Hill, The Million Dollar Quartet, Stand By Your Man). The cast includes Morgan Morse* and Sam Sherwood*, who have both been seen many times in Ivoryton, as well as newcomers to our stage, Brittany Brook*, Leenya Rideout*, Nygel D. Robinson* and Spiff Wiegand*. David M. Lutken*, a member of the original Broadway company of Ring of Fire, and a favorite on our stage from his many appearances here, including last season's premiere of The Porch on Windy Hill, appears in this production and serves as Music Director.

Also, a special treat after RING OF FIRE's Sunday matinees, don't forget the Hootenannies with the cast - on the patio (weather permitting), free-of-charge at 5:00. Come, sing along, bring your instrument and play along - join in the fun!

This season, the Playhouse is back to full capacity for the first time in two years, yet the safety of our audience remains our primary concern. Masks are optional with proof of vaccination and required for those without a vaccination card.

Our patio bar will now be open from 7pm on Friday and Saturday nights before the show where we will be serving red and white wine, rose, prosecco and beer. Cash and credit cards accepted. Come early to the Playhouse and enjoy a relaxing drink before the show.

SixTix on Thursdays returns this season - half price tickets at the door after 6pm. Call ahead to check availability.

Tickets are $55 for adults, $50 for seniors, and $25 for students. Tickets are available online at ivorytonplayhouse.org or by calling the box office at 860.767.7318. (For information on group rates, please call the box office.) For more information on the entire 2022 season, visit ivorytonplayhouse.org. The Playhouse is located at 103 Main Street in Ivoryton.