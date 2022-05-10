RAVE ON! THE BUDDY HOLLY, ROY ORBISON SHOW Announced at Cheney Hall

RAVE ON! to get Cheney Hall rockin' this this Fall, September 17th at 7:00 PM.

RAVE ON! features the music of Texas legends is a band that features the music of Buddy Holly and Roy Orbison, playing hits like "That'll Be The Day," "Peggy Sue," "Not Fade Away," "Pretty Woman," "Crying," and "Only the Lonely," along with other classic, early rock and roll songs.

Updated information about health and safety policies can be found at www.cheneyhall.org/safety.

Reserved Seating in both seating sections.

For Tickets: