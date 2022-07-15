Psychic Medium Angelina Diana is Coming to The Warner Theatre in October

The Warner Theatre will welcome Angelina Diana, psychic medium, back to the Nancy Marine Studio Theatre on Friday, October 28 at 8 pm. Angelina Diana has brought messages of hope and inspiration to her clients since 2001. She works as a psychic by using evidence to inform future readings, and as a medium by sharing messages from loved ones who have passed. She believes that every person has the same abilities she uses in her work.



As a psychic medium, Angelina Diana participated in the prestigious Mediumship Afterlife Tests, the Veritas Research program under the direction of author & scientist, Dr. Gary Schwartz, of the University of Arizona, Tucson. It was during extensive scientific testing by that Ms. Diana's otherworldly accuracy was scientifically verified to the extent that she received honorable mention in Dr. Schwartz's book, "The Truth about Medium."

Ms. Diana has had the opportunity to use her past media experience and bring her on air readings, messages of hope and spiritual teachings to television and radio. She has been the resident psychic medium on Courtney and Kiss in the morning on 95.7FM since 2005. She has been featured on Better Connecticut WFSB Channel 3 (CBS), FOX 61, WTNH 8 (ABC) and Channel 30 (NBC) in Connecticut. She has also made other TV appearances in Massachusetts WGGB Channel 40 (ABC) and WWLP Mass Appeal Channel 22 (NBC) and Arizona. Ms. Diana is the producer and host of her Cable Access show on Cox Cable PA15 shown throughout the Connecticut area.

Ms. Diana wishes to be a resource to help clients discover their own natural psychic ability, and if they have experienced a loss, help them understand their ability to connect to their loved ones on the other side.



Tickets will be on sale to Warner Members Tuesday, July 19 at 10 am, and to the General Public Friday, July 22 at 10 am.



For tickets to see Psychic Medium Angelina Diana, visit warnertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 860-489-7180.