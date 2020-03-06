Prepare Ye, For Theatre 308's Production Of GODSPELL

Theatre 308 will present the hit Broadway musical Godspell, at the Darien High School Auditorium, March 19 - 21, 2020. Godspell tells of a group of unique teenagers coming together to help Jesus in a musical retelling of the Gospel of Matthew, through song, dance, and an abundant amount of humor. With a diverse blend of music, ranging from pop to rock, Jesus's story comes to life on stage. The show features beloved hits such as "Day by Day", "Prepare Ye", "All Good Gifts", and many more. Jesus' messages of kindness, tolerance, and love come vibrantly to life as the students of DHS create their own distinctly unique version of this beloved show.

DHS musical theater director, Tim Sorensen, notes that "Godspell is a beautiful production about the creation of a community. It's about people coming together through joy, humor, and love. In today's world, it is the perfect story to tell, and our students do a marvelous job."

Godspell was first performed in 1971, created by renowned composer Stephen Schwartz's before his successes with Pippin and Wicked. He and John Michael Tebelak's book created an inevitable wave of success. Though the show premiered in 1971, this production is giving the show a modern edge that connects and engages with our lives today. Godspell continues to touch audiences with its timeless messages of community, hope, and love.

Listed below is more information about this year's production. Tickets are $10 for students and $20 for adults. To reserve seats, visit theatre308.org. Limited amounts of tickets will also be available at the door.

Performance Dates:

Thursday, March 19 @ 7 pm

Friday, March 20 @ 7 pm

Saturday, March 22 @ 2 pm and @7 pm

For more information follow @theatre308 on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter or check out their website: theatre308.org





