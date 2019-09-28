Playwrights On Park Reading Series Begins On October 6

Playwrights on Park will begin the new season on Sunday, October 6, 2019. Through this reading series, original plays and musicals from emerging and established playwrights are developed and produced. The first play of the 2019-20 season is ALMA BAYA by Edward Einhorn. Sasha Bratt will direct.

Alma and Baya are living on a hostile planet, in a living pod designed for two. A stranger from a destroyed pod, much like theirs, arrives and seeks refuge. Baya lets her in, but Alma is convinced that there are not enough resources for three, and that at least one of them will die. Slowly, they unpack the mystery of who the stranger is, at the same time as they unpack the history of how they got there.

About the Playwright: Edward Einhorn is a playwright, director, translator, librettist, and novelist. His work has been performed in New York venues such as La MaMa, 3LD Art & Technology Center, HERE Arts Center, The New Ohio, St. Ann's Warehouse, the Walter Bruno Theater at Lincoln Center, and the Bohemian National Hall. Outside of New York, his work has been done at Peckham Asylum Chapel (London), Wigmore Hall (London), Milton Court at the Barbican (London), Forth Worth Opera (Fort Worth, Texas), Sacred Fools (Los Angeles), and the Czech Embassy (Washington, DC). He is the Artistic Director of Untitled Theater Company No. 61: A Theater of Ideas - a New York independent theater company. The New York Times has called his work "exquisitely ingenious", "dramatically shrewd," and "almost unbearably funny"; Time Out has called it "challenging, thought-provoking," "mesmerizing," and "startlingly intense." Edward has a BA in Writing from Johns Hopkins and an MA in Opera Writing - Librettos from The Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Tickets are $10 each, and all seats must be reserved. Your ticket includes a reading of a new play by professional actors; a talk back following the reading with the playwright, cast, and director; and the opportunity for audience members to complete a response card pertaining to the play/musical.

For more information, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit http://www.playhouseonpark.org/web2/playwrightsonpark.html.





