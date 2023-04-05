Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in May

The event is on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 8pm.

Apr. 05, 2023  
Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in May

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 8pm. Carl Yard and Ace Aceto are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved.

Carl Yard (Co-Headliner) is originally from the Caribbean island Barbados. Carl's comedy career started in the early 90s on the Boston Comedy scene . " My original plan when I first came to America was to get an education in computer science and return to Barbados" But that all changed when Carl walked into Stitches Comedy Club on Commonwealth Ave in Boston. That night Carl signed up , got on stage and rocked the house." it was all nervous energy that night" . " Next week I went back brimming with confidence and fell flat on my face" Carl Yard is now one of the top Comics touring the USA today. Carl Yard has been featured on HBO and was the opening act for The Aretha Franklin New England tour. Carl's high energy act snatches people out of there seats and brings them into his comedy world . Which he describes as comedy with a touch of spice . We dear you not to have a fun time with this gem of the Caribbean.

Ace Aceto (Co-Headliner) With his instantly likable stage presence, and ability to walk the line between innocent boy-next-door and biting edge comic, Ace Aceto takes his audiences on a hysterical ride, performing dead on impressions of Casey Kasem, Gilbert Gottfried, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Peter & Stewie Griffin. Throughout his shows, you never know what will come out of his mouth next, as he plows through hot topics like religion & dating, saying what most folks think, but are afraid to say. Ace Aceto has worked with such comic luminaries as Jeff Dunham, Jim Breuer, Jim Gaffigan, Brian Regan, Kevin Meany, Jon Stewart, Dom Irerra, and Lewis Black (just to name a few). Ace has also opened for such acts as Huey Lewis & The News, Luther Vandross, and Herb Reed & The Platters. Ace continues to be an audience favorite, headlining such clubs as The Comedy Connections in Providence, RI and Portland, ME, Catch a Rising Star, The Comedy Factory, Joker's Wild, and Comix at Foxwoods Casino (just to name a few!) He is a member of Toastmasters and is currently developing several motivational programs.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Covid-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are on sale for all 2023 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




Madison Lyric Stage To Present The Music Of Burt Bacharach And Michel Legrand, May 5-6 Photo
Madison Lyric Stage To Present The Music Of Burt Bacharach And Michel Legrand, May 5-6
Madison Lyric Stage, a professional theater company serving the Connecticut shoreline, will present a cabaret-style concert of hit songs by Burt Bacharach and Michel Legrand on May 5 and 6 at the Shoreline Unitarian Universalist Society located at 297 Boston Post Road in Madison.
Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler G Photo
Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13
Education @ the Warner presents Special Effects: Burns – a Master Class with Tyler Green, Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up.
Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22 Photo
Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22
The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN Photo
ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for the final production of their 2022-2023 season – THE SECRET GARDEN. The show promises to be the perfect spring musical and will close out the theater's fifth season.

More Hot Stories For You


Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13Education @ the Warner Presents Special Effects: Burns – A Master Class with Tyler Green, May 13
April 4, 2023

Education @ the Warner presents Special Effects: Burns – a Master Class with Tyler Green, Saturday, May 13 at 2 pm. Tyler will provide detailed demonstration of his craft, and then guide students through creating realistic cuts and bruises on a fellow classmate. This class is best suited for ages 16 and up.
Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22Legendary Herbie Hancock To Perform In Concert At Palace Theater, June 22
April 4, 2023

The Palace Theater will bring music icon Herbie Hancock to Waterbury on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 7:30 PM.  Hancock, a legendary pianist and composer, is a Kennedy Center honoree, Academy Award winner, and winner of 14 Grammy awards. This concert is part of the ION Bank Concert series.
ACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDENACT Of Connecticut Presents THE SECRET GARDEN
April 4, 2023

ACT (A Contemporary Theatre) of Connecticut has announced the cast for the final production of their 2022-2023 season – THE SECRET GARDEN. The show promises to be the perfect spring musical and will close out the theater's fifth season.
The Warner Theatre and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Partner On RX FOR THE ARTSThe Warner Theatre and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital Partner On RX FOR THE ARTS
April 3, 2023

The Warner Theatre has partnered with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital to offer a new community program, Rx for the Arts.  
Playhouse on Park to Produce World Premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher This SpringPlayhouse on Park to Produce World Premiere of WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher This Spring
April 2, 2023

WEBSTER'S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher will run at Playhouse on Park May 31 - June 18, 2023. This production will be directed by Vanessa Morosco. WEBSTER'S BITCH is a part of Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage Season, the theme of which is Perseverance. This season highlights stories of fighters and survivors, to coincide with the Playhouse's journey of persevering through the pandemic.
share