Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues in May

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, May 6th, 2023 at 8pm. Carl Yard and Ace Aceto are set to co-headline. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved.

Carl Yard (Co-Headliner) is originally from the Caribbean island Barbados. Carl's comedy career started in the early 90s on the Boston Comedy scene . " My original plan when I first came to America was to get an education in computer science and return to Barbados" But that all changed when Carl walked into Stitches Comedy Club on Commonwealth Ave in Boston. That night Carl signed up , got on stage and rocked the house." it was all nervous energy that night" . " Next week I went back brimming with confidence and fell flat on my face" Carl Yard is now one of the top Comics touring the USA today. Carl Yard has been featured on HBO and was the opening act for The Aretha Franklin New England tour. Carl's high energy act snatches people out of there seats and brings them into his comedy world . Which he describes as comedy with a touch of spice . We dear you not to have a fun time with this gem of the Caribbean.

Ace Aceto (Co-Headliner) With his instantly likable stage presence, and ability to walk the line between innocent boy-next-door and biting edge comic, Ace Aceto takes his audiences on a hysterical ride, performing dead on impressions of Casey Kasem, Gilbert Gottfried, Bobcat Goldthwait, and Peter & Stewie Griffin. Throughout his shows, you never know what will come out of his mouth next, as he plows through hot topics like religion & dating, saying what most folks think, but are afraid to say. Ace Aceto has worked with such comic luminaries as Jeff Dunham, Jim Breuer, Jim Gaffigan, Brian Regan, Kevin Meany, Jon Stewart, Dom Irerra, and Lewis Black (just to name a few). Ace has also opened for such acts as Huey Lewis & The News, Luther Vandross, and Herb Reed & The Platters. Ace continues to be an audience favorite, headlining such clubs as The Comedy Connections in Providence, RI and Portland, ME, Catch a Rising Star, The Comedy Factory, Joker's Wild, and Comix at Foxwoods Casino (just to name a few!) He is a member of Toastmasters and is currently developing several motivational programs.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Covid-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged.

Tickets are on sale for all 2023 Comedy Nights. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.