Playhouse on Park's COMEDY NIGHT Series Continues Next Month

Come to Playhouse on Park for 90 minutes of laughs on Saturday, June 24th, 2023 at 8pm. Mike Geeter is set to headline, with a feature by Sandy Ehlers. BYOB! Doors open 30 minutes prior to the show. Tickets are $20, all seats reserved.

Mike Geeter (Headliner) As an Ivy League dropout and community college graduate from Pontiac, MI, Mike brings a pointed look at life, family, and relationships that few others can…or should. From his upbringing in a family with 17 children to discussing his life as a father, Mike’s comedy is jagged wit mixed with a smooth delivery. Mike has worked in some of the finest comedy venues in the country to work with mainstream comedians as Kevin Hart, Hannibal Burress, Jim Norton, Artie Lange, Rickey Smiley, and Natasha Leggero to name a few. Mike was featured on Hulu and Fox Television’s comedy showcase “Laughs” (Season 1) and the Detroit episode of “Kevin Hart Presents: Hart Of The City 2” on Comedy Central (Season 2).

Sandy Ehlers (Feature) was born and raised in Hoboken, New Jersey. A twelve-year comedy veteran, Sandy has performed stand-up at many of New York City's major clubs, such as Gotham Comedy Club, New York Comedy Club, Broadway Comedy Club, and The Comic Strip. Sandy's comedy journey began with an appearance on ABC’s The View with Joy Behar in 2003. She has studied Improv at Upright Citizens Brigade in NYC. She was a student of Kendall Cornell’s female clown troop and performed for a Cirque de Soleil cast party in NYC at the Brazilian “Club Pacha” in NYC. Sandy studied two years acting with Joanna Beckson Studios in Manhattan and was selected by the late Albert Maysles to be spotlighted in a weight-loss commercial which was directed by his production company. Sandy does a lot of work for charity organizations and donates her time in comedy performances for projects such as Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center comedy shows once a month, Wounded Warrior Shows twice a year, and Gilda’s Club venues in New York as well as her home state of New Jersey. She believes in giving back and she believes that laughter is the best medicine and she lives it every day of her life.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for Comedy Night. For tickets, call the Playhouse on Park box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.