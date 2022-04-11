Playhouse on Park to Host Sensory Friendly Performance of THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DOCTOR WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!)

THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!) will run at Playhouse on Park from April 23 - May 1, 2022. There will be a Sensory Friendly performance on Saturday, April 30th at 10am. Tickets are $10, reserved seating. The Sensory Friendly performance is sponsored by the Miracle League of Connecticut. This production is a part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series. Book & Lyrics by Lauren Gunderson, with music by Bree Lowdermilk. Directed & Choreographed by Moira O'Sullivan, with Music Direction by Robert James Tomasulo.

Girl Power! STEM! Family-Friendly Fun! It's a mystery science musical for young audiences! Fly through the solar system with Dr. Wonderful and her amazing adventure team of Newton (the dog), Ben (the human), and Mom (the Mom)! Girl-detective-noir meets science-geek-chic in this super cool astronomical musical theatre event that will take you across the universe with fun, flair, and science.

Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned, professional theatre. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

The Miracle League of CT is a 501 c(3) not for profit organization that is dedicated to providing recreational and sporting opportunities for children with physical and or cognitive challenges at accessible facilities. They are dedicated to the idea that "every child deserves a chance to play."

Playhouse on Park's Covid-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly encouraged. For more information or tickets, call the box office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.