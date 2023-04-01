Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse on Park to Host DANDELION DAY Event in Conjunction with World Premiere of DANDELION

Activities begin one hour prior to showtime.

Apr. 01, 2023  

Visit Playhouse on Park on Saturday, April 29th, 2023 for DANDELION DAY and celebrate the World Premiere of the children's musical DANDELION!

Purchase tickets for the 1pm or 4pm performance of DANDELION on April 29th; then, come early and join in on the fun of DANDELION DAY. Activities begin one hour prior to showtime. Activities will include face painting, popcorn, snacks, giveaways, "make a wish" station, arts and crafts, and a post-show meet and greet with the cast.

DANDELION is the stage adaptation of the children's book by Don Freeman, and it will run from April 25 - May 14th at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. This production is part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audience Series, and is recommended for Grades Pre-K - 3. DANDELION will be directed by Jill Zarcone, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski and choreography by Darlene Zoller.

This musical tells the story of Dandelion, a shy, awkward lion. He is filled with middle school angst when he is invited to Jennifer Giraffe's impromptu party. Dandelion decides to reinvent himself, but ultimately discovers it is better just to be yourself! In addition to the theme of being yourself, the musical raises issues of bullying and social exclusion. Book & Lyrics by Joan Ross Sorkin. Music by Mary Liz McNamara.

Playhouse on Park is offering a BOGO for DANDELION tickets (only available for performances on April 29th) with the code DANDEPARTY. The code may be used online, over the phone, or in person at the box office. For more information and tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 ext. 10.

About Playhouse on Park:

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

For more information on DANDELION, or to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 ext. 10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.




