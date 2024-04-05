Playhouse on Park, in Collaboration with Charter Oak Cultural Center, Will Host Hartford Jewish Playwriting Contest

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



In collaboration with Charter Oak Cultural Center and the Jewish Plays Project, Playhouse on Park is hosting the 8th Annual Hartford Jewish Playwriting Contest. The event will be held on Tuesday, April 16th, 2024 7pm. Dessert reception begins at 6pm. Tickets are $10, general admission, and can be purchased at www.playhouseonpark.org.

The Hartford Community Readers Panel has chosen their top 3 plays: MEMORIAM by Nora Flashon (Israel / London); OSHER & THE INFINITE CURTAIN by Elise Wein (New York, NY); and WHY IS THIS NIGHT? A TYPICAL, QUEER, 19th CENTURY, SHTETL MURDER MYSTERY by Daniel Kitrosser. Join us for a dessert reception followed by a reading of an excerpt from each of the three plays. You then vote for the play you would like to see advance to the finals in New York! To learn more about the playwrights, the plays and/or the Jewish Playwriting Contest visit www.JewishPlaysProject.org

The Jewish Plays Project identifies, develops, and presents new works of theater through one-of-a-kind explorations of contemporary Jewish identity between audiences, artists, and patrons. The JPP’s innovative and competitive development vehicle invests emerging artists in their Jewish identity; engages Jewish communities in the vetting, selecting and championing of new voices; and secures mainstream production opportunities for the best new plays. The JPP has featured some of the best artists working in New York, including writers David Hein and Irene Sankoff (Come from Away), Jonathan Caren (Rise on Netflix), and Lauren Yee (Cambodian Rock Band); directors Marc Bruni (Beautiful), Daniella Topol (Rattlestick Theater AD), and Tamilla Woodard (Yale Drama School); and actors Andrew Polk (The Band’s Visit), Gus Birney (Dickinson on AppleTV+), Ronald Guttman (Mad Men, Hunters), Kirrilee Berger (Amazon’s Just Add Magic), and Obie and Drama Desk nominee Marcia Jean Kurtz. For more information, visit www.JewishPlaysProject.org/.

Charter Oak Cultural Center is a beautiful historic landmark and vibrant non-profit multi-cultural arts center, doing the work of social justice through the arts. To learn more, visit www.CharterOakCenter.org.