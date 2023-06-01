Playhouse on Park Will Host Panel Discussion “WORDS” AND HOW THEY GET THAT WAY!

Three of the country’s top lexicographers are coming to Playhouse on Park in West Hartford for a FREE panel discussion on Friday, June 9th, 2023. “WORDS” AND HOW THEY GET THAT WAY is in conjunction with the World Premiere of WEBSTER’S BITCH by Jacqueline Bircher, a play about vulgar words and the people who define them. The panel will immediately follow the 8pm performance of WEBSTER’S BITCH (approximately 9:45pm).

Rob Kyff (aka “The Word Guy”) will moderate the panel. Panelists include Steve Kleinedler (former Executive Editor of the American Heritage Dictionary), Jesse Sheidlower (of the Oxford English Dictionary and author of an entire book about the word “f*ck”), and Kory Stamper (formerly of Merriam-Webster Dictionary who wrote the book Word by Word that got playwright Jacqueline Bircher into dictionaries to begin with). For full bios, visit Click Here. This event is free, and reservations are not required. You may either attend the performance and stay, or just come on over around 9:45pm.

About the Play: When their Editor-in-Chief gets caught using some unexpected profanity, the employees of Webster's Dictionary find themselves at the center of an internet uprising over gender and obscenity in the age of social media. As office politics collide with ambition, morality, and lexicography, the future of the English language hangs in the balance. A play about vulgar words and the people who define them.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford’s award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for WEBSTER’S BITCH, and range from $45-$55. WEBSTER’S BITCH runs from May 31 - June 18, 2023. Group rates available! Student and Senior discounts are also available. Learn more at Click Here.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.