Playhouse on Park Offers Discounted Tickets to Artists During the Pandemic

Playhouse on Park is giving a special Artist discount for to their current Main Stage production, ELYOT & AMANDA: ALL ALONE from Noël Coward's PRIVATE LIVES. It is available to stream online through February 28, 2021.

Artists of any kind who are out of work due to COVID-19 can purchase $10 tickets with the code C-ARTIST2021. Full-priced tickets are $20, and Playhouse on Park encourages artists to take advantage of this great deal. There are only a select number of reduced price tickets, and they will sell quickly! This special offer was made possible by the support of two generous donors. Visit www.playhouseonpark.org for more details and tickets.

About the production: Noël Coward's second act of PRIVATE LIVES speaks to us in a new way with Elyot and Amanda sequestered from the outside world, and finding a lot of time to fill up together. In this very funny and moving adaptation developed by stars Veanne Cox and Ezra Barnes (specifically for Playhouse on Park), these two lovers grapple with hope and fear, memory and desire, song and dance, and love and hate in equal measure.

About Playhouse on Park: It's Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre is located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris, and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.