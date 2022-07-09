Playhouse on Park Increases Matinee Offerings for All Main Stage Productions

Due to popular demand, Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. has added additional 2pm matinee performances to their show schedules. Audiences can now purchase tickets to 2pm matinees on Tuesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. In addition, there is a deeply discounted Thursday preview matinee for those on a tight budget. Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's own renowned professional theatre, managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. They offer five Main Stage productions per season, as well as a Theatre for Young Audience Series, Comedy Nights, Music, Dance, and more!



"Our Sunday matinees have always been incredibly popular, typically selling out. We made the decision to add additional matinees to our weekly schedule based on demand and audience feedback. This new schedule began just prior to the shutdown, but word never really got out. Now that we are open again, we want to make sure that people and groups with interest in weekday/weekend matinees know about them." -Tracy Flater, Executive Director of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc.



Individual tickets are now on sale for the musical PIPPIN (running through August 21st) and Playhouse on Park's 2022-23 Season, and range from $40-$50 for regular performances (Student/Senior/Military discounts available). Preview performances are deeply discounted at $20. Group Rates are available for all productions! Additionally, subscriptions are currently on sale for Playhouse on Park's 14th Main Stage season. You may purchase a matinee subscription in order to secure tickets in advance for all Main Stage productions in the upcoming season! Patrons choose to subscribe because they are guaranteed the same performance day and seats for each production. Plus, tickets can be exchanged to a new date if necessary, as long as the exchange is requested prior to the original date.



To learn more about Playhouse on Park, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.