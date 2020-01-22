Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. Receives Grants from ConnectiCare and Yankee Gas Services

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. (Playhouse on Park)'s mission is to provide professional live theatre and entertainment at an affordable cost. The grants from ConnectiCare and Yankee Gas will aid in supporting this mission - maintaining low ticket prices, while never compromising the quality of performances.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. received a $4,857.14 grant from ConnectiCare and a $7,285.71 grant from Yankee Gas Services Company DBA Eversource Energy under Connecticut's Neighborhood Assistance Act tax credit program. The funding will help with energy efficient stage lighting.

Thomas Dorsey, Manager of Governmental Affairs at Eversource Energy states: "We are pleased to support Playhouse on Park which is a vital part of the Park Road Community."

To learn more about Playhouse on Park, call 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org.





