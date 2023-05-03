Playhouse Theatre Group Announces Featured Performers And Guests Artists For ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF JOHN KANDER

Join Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. for their annual fundraiser, ENCORE! It will be held on Saturday, May 13th, 2023. The theme this year is RAZZLE DAZZLE: A TRIBUTE TO THE WORK OF John Kander. Playhouse Theatre Group has announced Veanne Cox and Jayke Workman as the featured entertainers of the evening.

ENCORE! RAZZLE DAZZLE will take place at The Society Room in Hartford, CT from 6pm - 12am. Attire: Art Deco Chic. Evening includes dinner, drinks, live/silent auctions, dancing with the Latanya Farrell Band, and live performances paying tribute to the work of John Kander including CHICAGO, CABARET, KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN, and more!

Veanne Cox (Featured Performer) is an actress who has worked on Broadway, off-Broadway, on TV and in films, on streaming series and podcasts and at leading regional theaters. She has been nominated for Tony and Emmy awards, and has received a Special Drama Desk award and an Obie award for Sustained Excellence. On Broadway she has been seen in the world premieres of An American in Paris, Tony Kushner's CAROLINE, OR CHANGE, Neil Simon's THE DINNER PARTY, John Guare's A FREE MAN OF COLOR and the 1995 revival of Stephen Sondheim's COMPANY. Off-Broadway she was in the world premieres of Craig Wright's BLIND, Nicky Silver's THE ALTRUISTS, Chuck Mee's PARADISE PARK, A.R. Gurney's LABOR DAY, among many other appearances, Horton Foote's THE OLD FRIENDS, and in a concert staging of THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Carnegie Hall. Regional theater work includes the world premieres of B.D. Wong's musical Mr. Holland'S OPUS at the Ogunquit Playhouse, and Ken Ludwig's MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS at the McCarter Theatre, as well as THE MUSIC MAN at the Kennedy Center, Noel Coward's PRIVATE LIVES at the Guthrie Theatre, THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST at La Jolla Playhouse, Moliere's THE IMAGINARY INVALID at Yale Repertory Theatre, and several plays at the Shakespeare Theatre in Washington DC, including THE COMEDY OF ERRORS, TWELFTH NIGHT, THEMERRY WIVES OF WINDOSR, THE BEAUX' STRATAGEM and THE WAY OF THE WORLD. On television she has been seen on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Indoor Boys, Cady Did, New Amsterdam, NCIS New Orleans, Smash and many others, including Seinfeld and the1997 version of Cinderella. Film work includes Summoning Sylvia, Radium Girls, Hal Hartley's Henry Fool, Erin Brockovich, and You've Got Mail. She appears on the cast albums of the Broadway productions of Company, Caroline, or Change, and An American in Paris. She was born and raised in Richmond, Virginia, studied ballet and danced with The Washington Ballet Company, and made her home in New York City.

Jayke Workman (Featured Performer) is a non-binary performer based in New York City! A graduate of The Hartt School in Hartford, CT, Jayke has performed regionally all over the country, from Aspen, Colorado, to Cape Cod. Most recently they were seen as Mary Sunshine in Chicago The Musical on Broadway. When not onstage, Jayke works in the wig department for Saturday Night Live.

Guests Artists include Calvin Bittner, Olivia Ciaffaglione, Thomas Doelger, Hillary Ekwall, Olivia Fenton, Amelia Flater, Amanda Forker, Mackenzie L. Friedmann, Rae Janeil, Sage Jepson, Spencer Pond, and Kristen Schoen-René. Music Direction by Benjamin Rauch.

In tandem with the event, Playhouse Theatre Group's online auction is officially live at https://Encore2023.ggo.bid and there are tons of exciting items on which to bid! Items include a week on the Cape in Wellfleet, wine and spirits, spa treatments, kids activities, and much more. There is truly something for everyone! The online silent auction will close on Saturday, May 13th at 9pm.

Tickets, tables, sponsorships, and advertisements are on sale now. For more information on the event, or sponsor/advertising inquiries, please contact Emma Cook via email at ECook@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org, or by phone at 860-523-5900 ext. 15, or visit www.PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org.

Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theatre for Young Audiences Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more. Playhouse Theatre Group must raise over $7m annually. ENCORE, if successful, has a major impact on their fundraising goals.