Playhouse Theatre Academy's Session 3 Classes Begin In January

Playhouse Theatre Academy is a theatre school offering recreational classes and pre-professional training for both children & adults. All programs, classes and workshops are held at the beautiful 224 EcoSpace, which is conveniently located for anyone in Greater Hartford area or beyond. Registration is now open for Session 3 classes, which begin as early as January 6! Youth, Teen, and Adult classes are available; sign up before all slots are filled!

Youth Classes include Creative Kids (ages 4-6) and Young Actors Comedy & Improvisation (ages 7-12). All youth classes run for an 8-week session. Teen Classes include our new internship program Teen Theater Experience (ages 13-17, dates/times vary) and Acting for Teens (ages 13-18, 8-week session). Adult classes include Intermediate Improvisation (ages 18 and up, 8-week session).

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information on pricing, dates, and registration forms, visit the Education tab at www.playhouseonpark.org.





