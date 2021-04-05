Playhouse Theatre Academy Announces Summer 2021 Programs

Playhouse Theatre Academy is offering a variety of programs this summer for kids and teens, held at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT. Programs include Kids on Stage, Musical Theatre Preparatory Program, and Teen Intensive. Registration is now open for all summer programming. Need-based scholarships are available. Pricing, full class descriptions, and Teaching Artist bios can be found on the Education tab on www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

KIDS ON STAGE (grades K - 5, full day program)

is a theatrical experience that focuses on storytelling through acting and creative play. This summer, students will be creating and rehearsing performances around A Midsummer Night's Dream and Grimm's Fairy Tales. On the final day, family and friends will be invited to see the show on stage at Playhouse on Park! Session 1, A Midsummer Night's Dream, will run from June 21 - July 2, Monday thru Friday. Session 2, Into the Woods/Grimm's Fairy Tales, will run from July 19 - 30, Monday thru Friday.

MUSICAL THEATRE PREPARATORY PROGRAM (grades 3-8, full day program)

consists of classes, rehearsals, and master classes with visiting Broadway artists. The program culminates in a final showcase of scenes, musical numbers, and choreographed dance routines. This two-week summer intensive will give students the opportunity to grow and stretch their wings as musical theatre performers. The mornings will be dedicated to learning a wide range of theatrical skills, and the afternoons will be dedicated to the production portion of the show. Students will audition, rehearse, and use their creativity to create props, costumes, etc. On the final day, family and friends will be invited to see the show on stage at Playhouse on Park! The program will run from July 5 - 16, Monday thru Friday.

TEEN INTENSIVE (ages 13-18, full day program)

offers teen actors the opportunity to get some early pre-professional training as performers. Whether they're interested in auditioning for college theatre programs or simply curious about what it's like to train as an actor, students will thrive in this creative and encouraging theatrical overview. Classes and workshops may include voice and speech, stage combat, scene study, monologue work, improvisation, and audition prep. The program will run from August 2 - 6.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional theatre programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, the Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information, including pricing and registration forms, please visit the Education tab on www.playhouseonpark.org.