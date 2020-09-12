Playhouse On Park's COMEDY NIGHT is Coming to Auerfarm in Bloomfield, CT

The event takes place on Thursday, September 17 at 6:30pm (gates open at 6pm).

Jess Miller and Joe Fernandes will co-headline Playhouse on Park's famous Comedy Night on Thursday, September 17 at 6:30pm (gates open at 6pm). Join us at Auerfarm for 90 minutes of laughs! Tickets are $25 each. Appropriate for ages 18 & up.

Jess Miller (Co-Headliner) is a new, unique, insightful, vibrant and hilarious voice in the comedy world. Using her own life as bedrock, Jess has built an act that shows the humor in every aspect of life. She is so hysterical, you may just pee your pants! (Consider yourself warned...)

Joe Fernandes (Co-Headliner) is a comedian, actor, filmmaker and co-host of All In Our Heads Podcast. Joe's open book approach to standup comedy has an honest point of view that any audience can relate to. He has been invited to perform at the NY Comedy Festival & Gilda's Laugh Fest.

Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets & masks. Masks must be worn unless you are in your seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You will not need a physical ticket, your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Auerfarm requires social distancing at all times.

Purchase tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the box office Mon-Fri 10am-2pm (244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119).

Auerfarm is located at 158 Auer Farm Rd. Bloomfield, CT 06002. Performances will take place in the Ensign Bickford Pavilion and seating will be socially distanced on the lawn around the pavilion.

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You