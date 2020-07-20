Playhouse On Park's Beloved Comedy Night Returns To FROM THE PORCH - A SUMMER SERIES

Playhouse on Park is known for its fun Comedy Nights! Come to the Hill-Stead Museum's outdoor summer series on August 21st at 6:30pm (Rain Date: August 22nd) for 90 minutes of laughs! Linda Belt and Howie Mason will co-headline.

Linda Belt is a New Jersey native (a comedy routine in itself). She moved to CT in 1987 where she became a suburban pillar of the community attending PTO meetings and baseball games. Linda became very tired holding up that pillar and instead holds her own as a professional stand up comic.

Her humor touches on the absurdities of modern life and explores marriage, sex, parenting and social mores, in other words: any subject she feels like discussing! Linda has performed throughout the US and Canada and has been featured in a number of comedy festivals, including the Hogtown Comedy Festival (Toronto) the Detroit Comedy Festival, the Long Island Comedy Festival, The Women in Comedy Festival (Boston), Laugh Your Asheville Off, Asheville, NC and the Boston Comedy Festival. Her many venues have included: The Comedy Stop at the Tropicana (Atlantic City) Mohegan Sun with Tree House Comedy, Turning Stone Casino, Broadway Comedy Club (NYC) & The Laugh Factory (NYC) as part of the "Broads of Broadway" show, The Comedy Cove ( New Jersey), Yuk Yuks International: Toronto & Halifax, Brew Ha Ha Comedy Club at City Steam (Hartford), Mark Ridley's Comedy Castle (Detroit), Magooby's (Baltimore), Snickerz Comedy Club (Ft. Wayne, IN) Bonkerz Comedy Club (Various Locations), Comedy Zone (Various Locations), Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. As a full-time working comic, she can be found at various local & national venues, fundraisers , private and corporate events.

Howie Mason has brought his reasonably smart brand of humor to the biggest venues in the area including Comix Mohegan Sun, the Funny Bone and the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, MA. Howie's distinctive views on topics such as family and every day aggravations have made him a crowd favorite all over the Northeast.

Tickets are $25; they will not be sold at the door. You can order tickets through Playhouse on Park - online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT. 06119. Please note Playhouse on Park's abbreviated hours due to Covid-19: 10am -2pm Mon-Fri or by appointment.

On the night of the event, you will not need a physical ticket; your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets and masks. Masks must be warn unless you are in your pod. The Hill-Stead Museum is located at 35 Mountain Rd. Farmington, CT 06032. For more information, visit their website at www.Hillstead.org. In addition to Comedy Night, Playhouse on Park will bring a a Broadway-Style Cabaret on August 26th.

