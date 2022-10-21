Playhouse On Park's 2022-23 Theatre For Young Audiences Series Kicks Off With A CHARLES DICKENS CHRISTMAS

The time has come to plan your holiday family outings! Come to Playhouse on Park for A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS, running December 10-29, 2022. This production is a part of Playhouse on Park's Theatre for Young Audiences series. It's recommended for grades 3-8, but offers fun for the entire family!

A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS is also a part of Playhouse on Park's Literature Alive Field Trip Program, which allows schools to come to the Playhouse for daytime field trip performances. There will be a Sensory Friendly performance on Sunday, December 11th at 10am, thanks to the Miracle League of CT.

A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS is a highly original and humorous take on A Christmas Carol that follows a young Charles Dickens, unable to find much joy in life, struggling to write the Christmas story that will become the most famous holiday tale of all time. With the intervention of a magical muse, the elements of his famous A Christmas Carol begin to take shape. Dickens learns the true meaning of Christmas and finds in his past the inspiration for his immortal holiday classic. A Charles Dickens Christmas' rich musical score is sure to put the holiday cheer into every member of the audience. Music by Douglas J. Cohen, Lyrics by Tom Toce, and Book by Robert Owens Scott. Conceived and originally directed by Bruce Colville.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Literature Alive is an opportunity to extend the classroom by bringing students to the theater during the day for a matinee performance. School-day matinees can be scheduled December 13 - 23, Tuesday thru Friday, at 10am and 12:30pm (12:30 performance unavailable on 12/14 and 12/21). $7 per student. As part of your field trip experience, we are happy to provide the following: a study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of this production. Space is limited and filled on a first-come, first-served basis. To book your field trip, or to learn more,

Tickets are now on sale for A Charles Dickens CHRISTMAS for only $25. Group rates available! Student, Senior, and Military discounts are also available.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.