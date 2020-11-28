Playhouse On Park Will Stream ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914

Playhouse on Park's 12th Main Stage Season will continue with Peter Rothstein's ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914. This production will be available to stream at home beginning December 16, 2020 through January 3, 2021. There will also be in person screenings at Cinestudio in Hartford, CT on December 18 and 19.

About the production: It's a remarkable true story from the Western Front. ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 relives an astounding moment in history; in a silence amid the combat, a soldier steps into no man's land singing "Silent Night." Thus begins an extraordinary night of camaraderie between the Allied troops and German soldiers. They lay down their arms to celebrate the holiday, share food and drink, play soccer, and sing carols. This dramatic retelling weaves together firsthand accounts of World War I soldiers with patriotic tunes, trench songs, and Christmas carols. Musical arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach. Directed by Sasha Brätt, with music direction by Benjamin Rauch.

This is a film of the play. This play was originally scheduled to be produced by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc. live at Playhouse on Park. As a result of guidelines put forth by Governor Ned Lamont and out of concern for the safety of our staff, cast, and crew, the play was filmed outdoors without the presence of a live audience. All involved in the making of the film of this play were required to adhere to an extensive safety plan.

Stream-at-home tickets are $20 per stream plus an additional $3 service charge. Online orders are subject to an additional $1.50 processing fee. In person and phone orders do not have the additional $1.50 fee. All fees are passed on directly to the companies that charge us for their services. Upon purchasing a stream, you will receive an email from BoxOffice@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. This will include your receipt, your code to view the film and instructions on how to access it. The code is intended for the purchaser only. You will be able to access the film from December 16th - January 3rd only. For more information on streaming, or to purchase tickets, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org.

In person screenings at Cinestudio in Hartford: Tickets are $20, reserved seating. Screenings will be held on Friday, December 18th at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 19th at 2:30pm and 7:30pm. Tickets must be purchased through Cinestudio. You may either purchase them online at www.cinestudio.org or in person the day of the screening.

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is included in the 2020-21 subscription package. Why subscribe? As a subscriber, you'll also receive extras: links to educational & informational supplements, initiatives, events and activities, which will be offered to enhance your experience. Additionally, when/if patrons are able to gather in person, subscribers will already have seats. For all of Season 12, please note that dates, locations, and formats are subject to change. To purchase tickets online, visit www.playhouseonpark.org. You may also purchase them over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

Schools/Educators: ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 is appropriate for grades 7through 12 and college students. For information about purchasing an educational package, which includes a study guide, a link to stream and more, contact Director of Education, Elizabeth Simmons, at ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org or 860523-5900 x 16

Shows View More Connecticut Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You