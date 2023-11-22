Playhouse On Park To Present THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS Film By Comedy Writer Steve Young

Playhouse on Park will present Steve Young's hilarious film about corporate musical theater.

THE WEIRD AND WONDERFUL WORLD OF INDUSTRIAL MUSICALS film welcomes you to the bonkers alternate universe of industrial musical theater. Letterman and Simpsons writer Steve Young is particularly drawn to this genre of musicals, and is bringing his commentary to the big screen. Playhouse on Park will share this film, in which audiences will learn about the jaw-dropping delights of industrial musicals.

Steve Young is a comedy writer known for his work with David Letterman, Matt Groening, and Lorne Michaels. Steve has received multiple Emmy and Writers Guild Award nominations, as well as an Annie Award for his animation writing. Film rights to Steve's book about the secret world of corporate musicals were purchased by Steven Spielberg's company Amblin Entertainment. The book also inspired Focus Features' critically-acclaimed documentary BATHTUBS OVER BROADWAY, starring Steve, which won numerous awards and which can be seen on Amazon, Apple, and other platforms.

Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

There will be two showings at Playhouse on Park in West Hartford, CT: Sunday, December 10th at 7pm and Monday, December 11th at 2pm. Tickets are only $20*, reserved seating (*plus a $2.50 service charge). Visit Click Here to learn more.