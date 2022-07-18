Playhouse On Park To Host Open Mic Night

Come to Playhouse on Park for Open Mic Night! The event will take place on Saturday, August 6th from 10:30pm to 1am (after the 8pm performance of PIPPIN, the final production of Playhouse on Park's 13th Main Stage Season).

You may see PIPPIN and stay after for Open Mic Night, or just come on over at 10:30pm. This event will be hosted by Playhouse fan favorite, Amanda Forker! It is free and open to the public, and is BYOB. Anyone is welcome to sing, or come and enjoy those that do! Tips for the pianist are encouraged. Bring your own sheet music or choose from the collection at the Playhouse; Playhouse on Park will provide an accompanist!

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

COVID-19 Policy: Vaccination card checks and masks are not required. However, masks are strongly recommended.

For more information, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.