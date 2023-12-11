Playhouse On Park Launches Letter-Writing Campaign Through Operation Gratitude In Conjunction With THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER

Playhouse on Park is coordinating a letter-writing campaign through Operation Gratitude as a way to thank all who serve. This initiative is in conjunction with THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER by James Hindman and Jeffrey Lodin, running at Playhouse on Park through December 23, 2023. Directed and choreographed by Darlene Zoller, with music direction by Kevin Barlowski.

Playhouse on Park will collect letters through January 2nd. You may bring your letters to Playhouse on Park during box office hours (Mon-Fri 10am-6pm, Sat 10am-2pm, and 2 hours prior to every performance). Or, bring them when you come to see THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER. You may also write your letters in the Playhouse on Park lobby at a designated letter-writing station before or after any performance. For guidelines, please visit Click Here.

About the Show: While performing a Christmas cabaret at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters from service men and women that go back 100 years; stories spanning from WWI to Afghanistan. Moved by what they find, the ladies put on a festive show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country. With music from The Andrew Sisters, Beyonce and holiday favorites, The Pin-Up Girls give us a funny, romantic, heartbreaking and sexy tribute to our troops overseas.

About Playhouse on Park: Managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse on Park is Greater Hartford's award-winning destination for the performing arts. Playhouse on Park offers a wide range of thought-provoking, inspiring and thoroughly enjoyable professional theatre productions that leave audiences often smiling, sometimes crying, and always talking about what they have just experienced.

Tickets are now on sale for THE PIN-UP GIRLS: A MUSICAL LOVE LETTER, and range from $45-$55 (plus a $2.50 service charge). Student and Senior discounts, as well as Group Sales, are available.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit Click Here. Playhouse on Park offers discounts for group sales; inquire today! Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.