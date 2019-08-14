Playhouse On Park Is Now Booking Literature Alive Student Field Trips For The 2019-20 School Year

Literature Alive is an opportunity to extend the classroom by bringing students into the theatre during the day for a matinee performance. Playhouse on Park offers programs for pre K-5, as well as grades 6-12. Student tickets are deeply reduced in price and teachers/chaperones attend free of charge!

As part of your field trip experience, we are happy to provide the following: A study guide to prepare students for the production; a professional from Playhouse on Park will travel to your school and lead a workshop for students, teaching them about elements of this production; a post-show meet-and-greet with the cast; sensory friendly performances.

MERRILEE MANNERLY: A MAGNIFICENT NEW MUSICAL is appropriate for grades Pre K-5. School day matinees are $7 per student, and it runs December 3-6, 10, 12, 13, 17-20. Merrilee Mannerly loves good manners - in fact, she's practically an expert. Imagine Merrilee's surprise when a princess from a land of no manners moves in next door and invites her to a birthday party. With her grandmother's magnificent Manifesto of Manners in hand, Merrilee Mannerly is ready to help her new friend, Princess Posy, host the best party ever! Along the way, silliness ensues, friendships are formed, and the two girls discover the real secret behind good manners, making this a great show for elementary school groups.

In the spring, Grades Pre K-5 will also enjoy THE AMAZING ADVENTURES OF DR. WONDERFUL (AND HER DOG!). School day matinees are $7 per student, and it runs May 26-29, June 2, 4, 5, 9-12. It's a Mystery Science Musical for Young Audiences! Fly through the solar system with Dr. Wonderful and her amazing adventure team of Newton (the dog), Ben (the human), and Mom (the Mom)! Girl-detective-noir meets science-geek-chic in this super cool astronomical musical theater event that will take you across the universe with fun, flair, and science. This production is perfect for elementary school groups. Not only does it teach about the various planets in our solar system, it also shows that science is fun and exciting!

A SHAYNA MAIDEL is appropriate for grades 6-12. School day matinees are $10 per student, and it runs October 30 - November 17. A SHAYNA MAIDEL is a powerful and poignant drama of survival and strength about two sisters trying to reconnect after years of separation brought on by the Holocaust. Rose came to the United States from Poland at the age of four and is now completely "Americanized," while Lusia is a survivor of the concentration camps who has, at last, found her way to America. A SHAYNA MAIDEL connects to your school's history curriculum by presenting the past in a way that explores family, faith, and forgiveness in the pursuit of a better future.

PRIDE AND PREJUDICE is geared towards students in grades 8-12. School day matinees are $10 per student, and it runs February 19 - March 8. This isn't your grandmother's Austen! Bold, surprising, boisterous, and timely, this Pride and Prejudice for a new era explores the absurdities and thrills of finding your perfect (or imperfect) match in life. Lizzy Bennet is determined never to marry, but can she resist love? This effervescent adaptation is the ideal companion for students reading Austen's work in literature courses.

For more information, please contact Elizabeth Simmons, Director of Education at 860-523-5900 ext 15 or at ESimmons@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.





