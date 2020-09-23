Playhouse On Park Brings BROADWAY AND MORE to Auerfarm

Join singers from past Playhouse on Park productions on Sunday, October 4th for a 90-minute cabaret.

Join singers from past Playhouse on Park productions on Sunday, October 4th for a 90-minute cabaret filled with show tunes, jazz standards and more. They will perform at 2pm (gates open at 1:30pm). Tickets are $25 and must be purchased in advance.

Bring your own beverages, food, chairs/blankets & masks. Masks must be worn unless you are in your seats. Tickets will not be sold at the door. You will not need a physical ticket, your name and the size of your party will be on a list at the gate. Auerfarm requires social distancing at all times.

Purchase tickets through Playhouse on Park online at www.playhouseonpark.org, over the phone at 860-523-5900 x10, or in person at the box office Mon-Fri 10am-2pm (244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119).

Auerfarm is located at 158 Auer Farm Rd. Bloomfield, CT 06002. Performances will take place in the Ensign Bickford Pavilion and seating will be socially distanced on the lawn around the pavilion.

