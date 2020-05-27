Playhouse On Park Announces ENCORE! A Virtual Fundraiser

Save the date for ENCORE! A Playhouse on Park Fundraiser - Opening Our Doors. Saturday, June 27 at 7pm. Join us as members from the Playhouse staff, board, and past productions open their doors and invite you inside their homes as we raise money to support Playhouse on Park. We want to be sure that once we are able to produce work again, we can open Playhouse on Park's doors and welcome you back inside.

Details on where to view the fundraiser, information on some exciting pre- and post event fun, a silent auction, and party box meals will be available soon. Keep checking back on our website; details will be added as they are available: https://playhouseonpark.org/web2/Encore.html . If you are interested in being a sponsor, purchasing an advertisement and/or donating to our auction, please contact Liz Reynolds, Director of Events and Corporate Relations at 860-523-5900 x15 or LReynolds@PlayhouseTheatreGroup.org

Playhouse on Park, Connecticut's most affordable and intimate professional theatre is located in West Hartford's historic and diverse Park Road neighborhood. Playhouse on Park is managed under the direction of Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization formed in 2009 by Tracy Flater, Sean Harris and Darlene Zoller. The trio quickly took over a vacant theatre space and opened Playhouse on Park, an intimate 163-seat theater space with seating on three sides of the stage. PTG, Inc. produces award-winning theatre including a Main Stage Series consisting of plays and musicals; a Theater for Young Audience Series; Comedy Nights; Dance; Music; Improv, an extensive educational program and more.

Playhouse Theatre Academy is dedicated to offering professional programs for emerging artists of all ages and abilities. All students will learn from expert faculty who will share their exceptional abilities and love of theatre. Managed by Playhouse Theatre Group, Inc., Playhouse Theatre Academy is able to provide access to professional artists, productions, and opportunities through our affiliation with Playhouse on Park. Whether your goal is to be a professional actor or to explore your imagination and creativity in a new way, Playhouse Theatre Academy is a home for quality theatre instruction.

For more information on Playhouse on Park, visit www.PlayhouseOnPark.org or call 860-523-5900 x10. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Rd. West Hartford, CT 06119.

