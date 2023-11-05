Photos/Video: First Look at CHEESE FRIES & CHILI DIPS at 7 Angels Theatre

Cheese Fries and Chili Dips is written by and starring a local professional golfer Chris Fuller.

By: Nov. 05, 2023

Seven Angels Theatre in Waterbury is currently presenting the world premiere of Cheese Fries & Chili Dips through November 19th.

Check out photos and video from the production below!

How do you handle your golf swing and wild mood swings at the same time with bipolar mental disorder? In this funny and touching solo show, pro golfer Chris Fuller, originally from Connecticut, details the difficulties he experienced competing in tournaments with a mind racing out of control. Chris will introduce you to the cast of colorful characters who helped him get out of the rough, avoid the hazards, and find his bliss. Cheese Fries & Chili Dips takes you on a poignant, hilarious, and surprising journey as written and performed by the man who lived it! Cheese fries and Chili Dips runs November 2-19 with matinee and evening performances.

Written and performed by Chris Fuller. Directed by Suzanne LaTulipe. Production Development & Original Direction by Mark S. Graham. Robert R Blume and Pat Labez with the International Mental Health Foundation present the Step Forward Entertainment Production.

SPECIALTY NIGHTS! Arrive early to enjoy complimentary pre-show treats in the lobby.

Cavallo's Deli of Waterbury – Saturday, November 4th (Opening Night)

Fascia's Chocolates – Thursday, November 9th

Angelina's Pizza Party – Saturday, November 11th

Sweet Maria's Bakery – Thursday, November 16th

The Cave Bar – Saturday, November 18th

Big Dipper Ice Cream Parlor – Sunday, November 19th
 

Thursday shows start at 7:30 PM, Friday's and Saturday's at 8 PM, and Matinees at 2 PM on Saturday and Sunday.  Doors and Bar open one hour before the performance. Tickets are $42 and can be purchased online at the link below, by calling 203-757-4676 or at the box office on Plank Road.

Seven Angels Theatre is conveniently located in Waterbury's historic Hamilton Park Pavilion on Plank Road, just off exit 25 on I-84. Plenty of free parking.




1
Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS I Photo
Shoreline Playwrights in Collaboration with Drama Works Theatre to Present HOLIDAY WORKS IN PROGRESS

Shoreline Playwrights and Drama Works Theatre will present 'Holiday Works in Progress', featuring two new holiday plays by Laura Thoma and Teresa Mella Fogel. Get all the performance details here!

2
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Script in Hand Reading of THEATRE PEOPLE Photo
Westport Country Playhouse to Present Script in Hand Reading of THEATRE PEOPLE

Westport Country Playhouse will present 'Theatre People,' a comedy script in hand playreading. Cast includes Shereen Ahmed, Erin Noel Grennan, Beth Leavel, John Rapson, Rodolfo Soto, and Lee Wilkof.

3
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming To The Palace Theatre This Month Photo
A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS is Coming To The Palace Theatre This Month

Experience the enchantment of A MAGICAL CIRQUE CHRISTMAS as it returns for a national tour, visiting 30 cities this holiday season. Don't miss this ultimate holiday variety show filled with nostalgia, charm, comedy, music, and magic.

4
Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford Photo
Connecticut Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Stamford and Hartford

Connecticut Ballet has announced the dates and times for the 2023 Stamford and Hartford engagements of its beloved holiday blockbuster, Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker. 

