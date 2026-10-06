Photos: Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana and More at Westport Country Playhouse Gala

NEW! Connecticut Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Connecticut & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Westport Country Playhouse staged a one-night-only fundraiser, “From the Page to the Stage,” on Saturday, October 3. Broadway, television, and film talents, including Santino Fontana, Tamar Greene, Dan Lauria, Wendie Malick, Patty McCormack, Javier Muñoz, James Naughton, Kelli O’Hara, and NaTasha Yvette Williams, saluted, through songs and scenes, 95 years of productions that have gone from the page to the stage at the Playhouse since its founding in 1931. See photos!

Joyce Hergenhan, Playhouse trustee and sponsor of the Playhouse’s Script in Hand playreading series, received the 2026 Playhouse Leadership Award.

Creative team included James Glossman, director; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music supervisor; and Kevin Duncan, producer. Gala Committee included Kerri Joller, chair, Athena Adamson, Carin Freidag, Ben Frimmer, Jonathan Levy, Claudine Maidique, Elizabeth Marks, Elizabeth Salem, Trish Schwartz, Alison Smith, and Michael Streicker.

All proceeds from this annual fundraiser support Westport Country Playhouse, a nonprofit performing arts center and professional producing theater, and help sustain its work both on stage and throughout the community.

Photo credit: Kerry Long Photography

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 25 Days 10 Hrs 16 Min 31 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Connecticut Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming