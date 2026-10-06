Photos: Kelli O'Hara, Santino Fontana and More at Westport Country Playhouse Gala
The event also featured Tamar Greene, Dan Lauria, Wendie Malick, and more.
Westport Country Playhouse staged a one-night-only fundraiser, “From the Page to the Stage,” on Saturday, October 3. Broadway, television, and film talents, including Santino Fontana, Tamar Greene, Dan Lauria, Wendie Malick, Patty McCormack, Javier Muñoz, James Naughton, Kelli O’Hara, and NaTasha Yvette Williams, saluted, through songs and scenes, 95 years of productions that have gone from the page to the stage at the Playhouse since its founding in 1931. See photos!
Joyce Hergenhan, Playhouse trustee and sponsor of the Playhouse’s Script in Hand playreading series, received the 2026 Playhouse Leadership Award.
Creative team included James Glossman, director; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, music supervisor; and Kevin Duncan, producer. Gala Committee included Kerri Joller, chair, Athena Adamson, Carin Freidag, Ben Frimmer, Jonathan Levy, Claudine Maidique, Elizabeth Marks, Elizabeth Salem, Trish Schwartz, Alison Smith, and Michael Streicker.
All proceeds from this annual fundraiser support Westport Country Playhouse, a nonprofit performing arts center and professional producing theater, and help sustain its work both on stage and throughout the community.
Photo credit: Kerry Long Photography
Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director; Beth Huisking, Playhouse managing director; Joyce Hergenhan, 2026 Playhouse Leadership Award recipient; and Athena Adamson, Playhouse board of trustees' chair
Mark Shanahan, Westport Country Playhouse artistic director, presents the 2026 Playhouse Leadership Award to Joyce Hergenhan
Javier Munoz
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