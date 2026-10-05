Tom Hanks to Join PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse

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Tom Hanks will join previously revealed cast members Wendie Malick and Tony Shalhoub for Westport Country Playhouse’s 100th playreading in its 20-year-old Script in Hand series on Monday, October 5, at 7 p.m.

The milestone presentation will feature a reading of the new work, “Portrait of a Woman in Repose.” Written by Nicky Glossman and directed by James Glossman, the play is funny, moving, and constantly surprising - a tour-de-force for three veteran actors about art, memory, survival, and what it means to restore what has been lost. The event is sold out. Nicole Caroselli is stage manager. Tickets, at $35 each, are sold out.

The Script in Hand 2026 season continues on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m., title to be announced. Subscriptions to the Script in Hand series are available as well as single tickets. Script in Hand playreadings offer intimate storytelling as professional actors use their skills to catapult the audience’s imagination without benefit of scenery or costumes.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 10 Hrs 00 Min 52 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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