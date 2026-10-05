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Tom Hanks to Join PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse

Hanks will appear with previously announced Wendie Malick and Tony Shalhoub.

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Tom Hanks to Join PORTRAIT OF A WOMAN IN REPOSE Reading at Westport Country Playhouse

Tom Hanks will join previously revealed cast members Wendie Malick and Tony Shalhoub for Westport Country Playhouse’s 100th playreading in its 20-year-old Script in Hand series on Monday, October 5, at 7 p.m.

The milestone presentation will feature a reading of the new work, “Portrait of a Woman in Repose.” Written by Nicky Glossman and directed by James Glossman, the play is funny, moving, and constantly surprising - a tour-de-force for three veteran actors about art, memory, survival, and what it means to restore what has been lost. The event is sold out. Nicole Caroselli is stage manager. Tickets, at $35 each, are sold out. 

The Script in Hand 2026 season continues on Monday, November 30, at 7 p.m., title to be announced. Subscriptions to the Script in Hand series are available as well as single tickets. Script in Hand playreadings offer intimate storytelling as professional actors use their skills to catapult the audience’s imagination without benefit of scenery or costumes. 

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