Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Connecticut Repertory Theatre

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Connecticut Repertory Theatre is now presenting William Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, running through October 25 at the Nafe Katter Theatre. Check out photos from the show below!

Shipwrecked and cast upon the shores of Illyria, Viola enters the service of Duke Orsino disguised as the boy Cesario. When Orsino sends Cesario as his intermediary to woo Countess Olivia, the fair lady falls for the count's messenger instead. Soon Viola finds herself entwined in a mess of mishaps, misunderstandings, and mistaken identities, where nothing is as it seems. CRT guest artist Daniela Varon directs this beloved, classic comedy.

Twelfth Night features scenic design by Yuen 'Lillian' Ching To, lighting design by Brennan Davies, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, and sound design by Jake Neighbors.

CRT welcomes guest director Daniela Varon back to Storrs for this production. A New York-based director and acting teacher, Varon is a long-time member of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA, where she has directed 16 productions to date. She was Associate Director and co-founder, with Kristin Linklater, of The Company of Women, and co-producer, director, and moderator of the series Conversations with Shakespeare, which played three seasons at Symphony Space.

A founding faculty member of the Linklater Center for Voice and Language, Daniela has been on the faculty of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale and has taught and directed at Barnard, Bennington, Dartmouth, Emerson, Purchase, and Smith Colleges, Columbia University School of the Arts, NYU/Stella Adler, and the University of Connecticut. She has been a Shakespeare specialist with Lincoln Center's Open Stages program and teaches Shakespeare workshops at schools, conservatories, and theater companies around the U.S. and as far afield as Bulgaria.

Photo Credit: Mattias Lundblad

Sandy Borrero as Olivia

Chris Martin as Malvolio

Christopher Cazarin as Sir Andrew, Grace Darling as Feste, and Bryan Anderson as Sir Toby Belch

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 8 Days 18 Hrs 44 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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