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Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Connecticut Repertory Theatre

Performances will run through October 25 at the Nafe Katter Theatre.

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Connecticut Repertory Theatre is now presenting William Shakespeare's comedy, Twelfth Night, running through October 25 at the Nafe Katter Theatre. Check out photos from the show below!

Shipwrecked and cast upon the shores of Illyria, Viola enters the service of Duke Orsino disguised as the boy Cesario. When Orsino sends Cesario as his intermediary to woo Countess Olivia, the fair lady falls for the count's messenger instead. Soon Viola finds herself entwined in a mess of mishaps, misunderstandings, and mistaken identities, where nothing is as it seems. CRT guest artist Daniela Varon directs this beloved, classic comedy.

Twelfth Night features scenic design by Yuen 'Lillian' Ching To, lighting design by Brennan Davies, costume design by Sarita P. Fellows, and sound design by Jake Neighbors.

CRT welcomes guest director Daniela Varon back to Storrs for this production. A New York-based director and acting teacher, Varon is a long-time member of Shakespeare & Company in Lenox, MA, where she has directed 16 productions to date. She was Associate Director and co-founder, with Kristin Linklater, of The Company of Women, and co-producer, director, and moderator of the series Conversations with Shakespeare, which played three seasons at Symphony Space.

A founding faculty member of the Linklater Center for Voice and Language, Daniela has been on the faculty of the David Geffen School of Drama at Yale and has taught and directed at Barnard, Bennington, Dartmouth, Emerson, Purchase, and Smith Colleges, Columbia University School of the Arts, NYU/Stella Adler, and the University of Connecticut. She has been a Shakespeare specialist with Lincoln Center's Open Stages program and teaches Shakespeare workshops at schools, conservatories, and theater companies around the U.S. and as far afield as Bulgaria.

Photo Credit: Mattias Lundblad

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Connecticut Repertory Theatre — photo 1 of 3


Sandy Borrero as Olivia

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Connecticut Repertory Theatre — photo 2 of 3


Chris Martin as Malvolio

Photos: TWELFTH NIGHT is Now Playing at Connecticut Repertory Theatre — photo 3 of 3


Christopher Cazarin as Sir Andrew, Grace Darling as Feste, and Bryan Anderson as Sir Toby Belch

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