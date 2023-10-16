Photos: LIZZIE Celebrates Opening Night At TheaterWorks Hartford

Lizzie is now extended through October 29th at TheaterWorks Hartford.
TheaterWorks Hartford's production of LIZZIE is written by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, and directed by Lainie Sakakura. See photos from the production and opening night below!
Lizzie uses a searing rock score to explore the historical record of Lizzie Borden, the 19th century axe murderer whose controversial acquittal continues to fascinate the public. “Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks…”
Cast includes Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Sydney Shepherd (First Date).
Band includes Billy Bivona, Jeff Carlson, Christie Echols, Esther Benjamin, Molly Plaisted with music director/keyboard, Erika R. Gamez
Set design by Brian Prather, lighting design by Rob Denton, projection design by Camilla Tassi, costume design by Saawan Tiwari, sound design by Megan “Deets” Culley, wig, hair, and makeup design by Ashley Rae Callahan, casting direction by Paul Hardt.
Rob Ruggiero serves as producing artistic director, Mike Lenaghan serves as director of production, and Tom Kosis serves as production stage manager.
Lizzie kicks off TheaterWorks Hartford's 2023—2024 season, which will also include Lindsay Joelle's The Garbologists, Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City, David Cale's Sandra, and Christmas on the Rocks.
Lizzie is extended through October 29th! For tickets and more information, visit TWHartford.org
Photo Credit: Lia Chang/Mike Marques
LIZZIE Opening night
1st row: Alan Stevens Hewitt, Rob Ruggiero, Alex Sanchez, John-Andrew Morrison, Lainie Sakakura, Nora Schell, Kim Onah, Courtney Bassett, Sydney Shepherd
LIZZIE Company
LIZZIE Cast
LIZZIE Band
Kim Onah, Sydney Shepherd
Paolo Montalban, Alex Sanchez, Isabela Sanchez, Lainie Sakakura, Yoanna Nikolova, Sally Hong, Lia Chang
Kristen Phillips, Freddie McInerney, Michael Albano, Lainie Sakakura
Alan Stevens Hewitt, Stephanie Johnson, Lainie Sakakura, Rob Ruggiero, Dina Plapler, John-Andrew Morrison
Yoanna Nikolova, Courtney Bassett, Marla Mindelle, Paolo Montalban
Paolo Montalban, Yoanna Nikolova
Director Lainie Sakakura, Composer/Orchestrator Alan Stevens Hewitt
Nora Schell, Sydney Shepherd, Rob Ruggiero, Kim Onah, Courtney Bassett
LIZZIE Company
TheaterWorks Hartford
