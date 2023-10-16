Photos: LIZZIE Celebrates Opening Night At TheaterWorks Hartford

TheaterWorks Hartford's production of LIZZIE is written by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, and directed by Lainie Sakakura. See photos from the production and opening night below!

Lizzie uses a searing rock score to explore the historical record of Lizzie Borden, the 19th century axe murderer whose controversial acquittal continues to fascinate the public. “Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks…”

Cast includes Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Sydney Shepherd (First Date).

Band includes Billy Bivona, Jeff Carlson, Christie Echols, Esther Benjamin, Molly Plaisted with music director/keyboard, Erika R. Gamez

Set design by Brian Prather, lighting design by Rob Denton, projection design by Camilla Tassi, costume design by Saawan Tiwari, sound design by Megan “Deets” Culley, wig, hair, and makeup design by Ashley Rae Callahan, casting direction by Paul Hardt.

Rob Ruggiero serves as producing artistic director, Mike Lenaghan serves as director of production, and Tom Kosis serves as production stage manager.

Lizzie kicks off TheaterWorks Hartford's 2023—2024 season, which will also include Lindsay Joelle's The Garbologists, Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City, David Cale's Sandra, and Christmas on the Rocks.

Lizzie is extended through October 29th! For tickets and more information, visit TWHartford.org