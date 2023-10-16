Photos: LIZZIE Celebrates Opening Night At TheaterWorks Hartford

Lizzie is now extended through October 29th at TheaterWorks Hartford.

By: Oct. 16, 2023

TheaterWorks Hartford's production of LIZZIE is written by Steven Cheslik-DeMeyer, Tim Maner, and Alan Stevens Hewitt, and directed by Lainie Sakakura. See photos from the production and opening night below!

Lizzie uses a searing rock score to explore the historical record of Lizzie Borden, the 19th century axe murderer whose controversial acquittal continues to fascinate the public. “Lizzie Borden took an axe, gave her mother forty whacks…”

Cast includes Courtney Bassett (The Great Comet), Kim Onah (& Juliet), Nora Schell (Jagged Little Pill), Sydney Shepherd (First Date).

Band includes Billy Bivona, Jeff Carlson, Christie Echols, Esther Benjamin, Molly Plaisted with music director/keyboard, Erika R. Gamez

Set design by Brian Prather, lighting design by Rob Denton, projection design by Camilla Tassi, costume design by Saawan Tiwari, sound design by Megan “Deets” Culley, wig, hair, and makeup design by Ashley Rae Callahan, casting direction by Paul Hardt. 

Rob Ruggiero serves as producing artistic director, Mike Lenaghan serves as director of production, and Tom Kosis serves as production stage manager.

Lizzie kicks off TheaterWorks Hartford's 2023—2024 season, which will also include Lindsay Joelle's The Garbologists, Martyna Majok's Sanctuary City, David Cale's Sandra, and Christmas on the Rocks. 

Lizzie is extended through October 29th! For tickets and more information, visit  TWHartford.org

Photo Credit: Lia Chang/Mike Marques

LIZZIE Opening night

1st row: Alan Stevens Hewitt, Rob RuggieroAlex Sanchez, John-Andrew Morrison, Lainie Sakakura, Nora Schell, Kim Onah, Courtney Bassett, Sydney Shepherd

LIZZIE Company

LIZZIE Cast

LIZZIE Band

Kim Onah, Sydney Shepherd

Paolo Montalban, Alex Sanchez, Isabela Sanchez, Lainie Sakakura, Yoanna Nikolova, Sally Hong, Lia Chang

Kristen Phillips, Freddie McInerney, Michael Albano, Lainie Sakakura

Sydney Shepherd

Alan Stevens Hewitt, Stephanie Johnson, Lainie Sakakura, Rob Ruggiero, Dina Plapler, John-Andrew Morrison

Yoanna Nikolova, Courtney Bassett, Marla Mindelle, Paolo Montalban

Courtney Bassett

Paolo Montalban, Yoanna Nikolova

Director Lainie Sakakura, Composer/Orchestrator Alan Stevens Hewitt

Nora Schell, Sydney Shepherd, Rob Ruggiero, Kim Onah, Courtney Bassett

Nora Schell

LIZZIE Company

TheaterWorks Hartford



