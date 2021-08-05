Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Kidz Konnection's Free Theater On The Lawn Is Back With ANYTHING GOES

Relax and enjoy the timeless sophistication of Cole Porter's music and lyrics for an evening on the beautiful Academy green in Clinton's Historic Arts District.

Aug. 5, 2021  

Kidz Konnection will presents Anything Goes - Free Summer Theater on the Lawn - Friday, August 6 and Saturday, August 7 at 6:00pm. Performed by our advanced musical theater actors. The outstanding cast is stunningly costumed and meticulously directed and choreographed by Musical Director, Maria Teresa Lonetti.

Laura Attanasio (Founder and Artistic Director) invites you to come relax and enjoy the timeless sophistication of Cole Porter's music and lyrics for an evening on the beautiful Academy green in Clinton's Historic Arts District. Bring your own lawn chairs/blanket.

For more information please visit kidzkonnectionct.org

