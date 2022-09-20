Photos: Inside The Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 Gala With Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More!

Multi-award-winning Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry, perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical "Hamilton," headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 Gala, "Back to the Playhouse!," on Saturday evening, September 17. The evening featured Goldsberry's high-energy concert of Broadway, pop, and soul, backed by a seven-piece band, along with a pre-show cocktail party, live auction, and an after-party with a DJ and dancing-all while providing generous philanthropic support to the Playhouse.

Three-time Tony Award-nominated actor Robin de Jesús served as gala host. Barbara K. Streicker, former chair of the Playhouse board of trustees, received the Playhouse's Leadership Award at the event.

Executive Committee included Tom Coppola, co-chair; Tracey Knight Narang, co-chair; Anna Czekaj-Farber, board chair; Mary Ellen Marpe, development chair; Carin Freidag, auction chair; Judy Phares, gala fundraising chair; Jessica Caldwell; Paige Couture; Marjorie Jacobson; Maggie Lehnerd-Reilly; Ellen Petrino; and Tricia Schwartz. Benefit committee includes Athena and Daniel Adamson; Alisyn Camerota and Tim Lewis; Diane DelVecchio; Terry Nardozzi; Barbara Streicker, honoree; Diana and Scott Metro; Amy and Carl Wistreich; MJ and Terry Hogan; Preetika and Ashok Narang; Jane and Rami Leshem; and Holly McCarthy.

Gala proceeds benefit the non-profit, professional producing theater, now in its 92nd season - its work on stage, with schools, and throughout the community.

