Photos: Inside The Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 Gala With Renee Elise Goldsberry, and More!

The event was on Saturday evening, September 17.

Sep. 20, 2022  

Multi-award-winning Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry, perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical "Hamilton," headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 Gala, "Back to the Playhouse!," on Saturday evening, September 17. The evening featured Goldsberry's high-energy concert of Broadway, pop, and soul, backed by a seven-piece band, along with a pre-show cocktail party, live auction, and an after-party with a DJ and dancing-all while providing generous philanthropic support to the Playhouse.

Three-time Tony Award-nominated actor Robin de Jesús served as gala host. Barbara K. Streicker, former chair of the Playhouse board of trustees, received the Playhouse's Leadership Award at the event.

Executive Committee included Tom Coppola, co-chair; Tracey Knight Narang, co-chair; Anna Czekaj-Farber, board chair; Mary Ellen Marpe, development chair; Carin Freidag, auction chair; Judy Phares, gala fundraising chair; Jessica Caldwell; Paige Couture; Marjorie Jacobson; Maggie Lehnerd-Reilly; Ellen Petrino; and Tricia Schwartz. Benefit committee includes Athena and Daniel Adamson; Alisyn Camerota and Tim Lewis; Diane DelVecchio; Terry Nardozzi; Barbara Streicker, honoree; Diana and Scott Metro; Amy and Carl Wistreich; MJ and Terry Hogan; Preetika and Ashok Narang; Jane and Rami Leshem; and Holly McCarthy.

Gala proceeds benefit the non-profit, professional producing theater, now in its 92nd season - its work on stage, with schools, and throughout the community.

For Westport Country Playhouse information, visit westportplayhouse.org. Westport Country Playhouse is located at 25 Powers Court, off Route 1, Westport. Stay connected to the Playhouse on Facebook (Westport Country Playhouse), follow on Twitter (@WCPlayhouse), and on YouTube (WestportPlayhouse).

Photo Credit: Coppola Photography

Regional Awards


September 20, 2022

Multi-award-winning Broadway star Renée Elise Goldsberry, perhaps best known for her role as Angelica Schuyler in the musical "Hamilton," headlined Westport Country Playhouse's 2022 Gala, "Back to the Playhouse!," on Saturday evening, September 17. Check out photos here!
September 20, 2022

Westport Country Playhouse is launching its new Playhouse Mobile Unit, a fully-staged play that will travel to young audiences, grades 6 to 10, for a live theatrical performance. The project is supported in part by the National Endowment for the Arts and the Town of Westport's ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funding for the arts.
September 19, 2022

Sacred Heart University Community Theatre presents Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn.
September 19, 2022

Get into the holiday spirit with this festive jazz concert! Come together and enjoy a full evening of music, as the Eric Mintel Quartet brings to life the soundtrack from Charles Schulz's endearing 1965 holiday classic, 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' at Cheney Hall! The event will take place on Friday, December 16. 
September 19, 2022

Award-winning Pantochino Productions, a professional not-for-profit theatre company in Milford will open its 2022-23 season with two musicals, Richard O'Brien's  "The Rocky Horror Show" and a new family-friendly Halloween musical, "School Spirits." The two shows will play in repertory from October 14 through 30 at the MAC, Milford Arts Council on Railroad Avenue in Downtown Milford.