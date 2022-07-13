Photos: Inside Rehearsal For PIPPIN at Madison Lyric Stage

Madison Lyric Stage presents Stephen Schwartz's musical comedy Pippin, about a young man's quest for significance, inside their brand new big-top tent at the Deacon John Grave House in Madison July 21-31. All new rehearsal photos have been released, check them out here!

With music and lyrics by four-time Grammy and three-time Oscar winner Schwartz and book by Roger O. Hirson, the Tony award-winning musical follows a mysterious performance troupe, led by the commanding Leading Player, that tells the story of Pippin, a young prince on his search for meaning and significance.

Pippin becomes a soldier in his father's army, but is upset by the killing - and murders his father to stop the war. Now King himself, he is even more lost and unsure about what he wants in life and turns away from everything, including true love, before discovering that what he has been searching for has been there all along. Pippin features the well-known songs Corner of the Sky and Magic to Do.

Tickets for this carnival-themed production are $55 and are available at madisonlyricstage.org.