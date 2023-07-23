Photos: First Look at PIPPIN at TheatreWorks New Milford

TheatreWorks New Milford's production of the coming-of-age musical, Pippin opened on Friday July 21.

Check out production photos below!

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.

Opening night is on Friday July 21st and continues for three weekends until Saturday August 5. Show times are 8:00 pm On Fridays and Saturdays and two Sunday matinees on July 23rd and 30th at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $30.00 for reserved seating. Students and Military personnel and Veterans with ID will be admitted for $25.00.



All performances will be held at TheatreWorks, 5 Brookside Avenue, New Milford (For GPS use 20 Elm Street Ext., New Milford 06776.)



Reservations can be made online at Click Here or by calling the box office at (860) 350-6863.