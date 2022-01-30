Photos: First Look at FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE at Playhouse on Park

FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, written by Clarke Peters, with music and lyrics by Louis Jordan, will runs at Playhouse on Park from now until February 27, 2022. The show is directed and choreographed by Brittney Griffin. The associate choreographer is Darius Barnes, and the show features music direction by Dexter Pettaway.

His woman left him, he's broke, and it's almost five a.m. But don't worry about our hero. All he needs is the right music-and the right guys-to get him through. Enter five guys named Moe, stepping out through his radio to cajole, comfort and jazz him with dozens of whimsical hit songs from the extraordinary Louis Jordan. FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE is an international sensation. Initially produced in London's West End by the legendary Cameron Mackintosh, this exhilarating, all-embracing theatrical experience moved to Broadway in 1992 and was nominated for two Tony Awards.

Tickets are now on sale for FIVE GUYS NAMED MOE, and range from $40-$50. Student and Senior discounts are available. Student Rush is $10 (cash only), available 15 minutes prior to curtain. Previews are on January 26 and 27, with all tickets at $20. Opening Night is Friday, January 28 at 8pm. 2pm matinees are on Tuesday, Saturday, and Sunday. Evening performances are at 7:30pm on Wednesday and Thursday, and at 8pm on Friday and Saturday. There will be a talk back with the cast after each Sunday matinee.

For more information or tickets, call the Box Office at 860-523-5900 x10 or visit www.playhouseonpark.org. Playhouse on Park is located at 244 Park Road, West Hartford, CT 06119.

Take a look at the pictures from the production below!

Photo Credits: Meredith Longo